Joseph C. Ferraro, DDS Selected as an Honored Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Madison, WI, September 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Joseph C. Ferraro, DDS, of Madison, Wisconsin, has been selected as an Honored Member for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of dentistry.
About Joseph C. Ferraro, DDS
Joseph C. Ferraro, DDS is the lead dentist with Four Lakes Family Dentistry, based in Madison, Wisconsin. With almost 40 years' experience, Dr. Ferraro is responsible for general dentistry, dental surgery, and aesthetic dentistry. His practice also includes IV sedation, third molar removal, implants, endodontic procedures, Veneers, Clear Aligner therapy, interceptive orthodontics, and general dentistry.
Dr. Ferraro’s career began in 1984 when he purchased a practice in Menasha, Wisconsin. He owned and operated the private practice for 25 years before partnering with a larger group. Dr. Ferraro served as the clinical director for the Fond du Lac and then Oshkosh offices with Aspen Dental from 2009 through 2012, at which time he joined Heartland Dental and then served as a lead clinical mentor and practiced in the Wausau office from 2012 through 2016. Concurrently, he has been with Four Lakes Family Dentistry since 2016.
Born in Hartford, Connecticut, Dr. Ferraro received a B.A. in Biology from Taylor University in 1978; attended graduate school at Creighton University in 1980; and received his D.D.S. from Marquette University in 1984. He was also IV Sedation Certified in 2019.
Active in numerous organizations, Dr. Ferraro belongs to the American Dental Association; Wisconsin Dental Association; Chicago Dental Society; American Academy of Implant Dentistry; Academy of General Dentistry; American Academy of Physiological Medicine and Dentistry; American Dental Society of Anesthesiology; American Academy of Clear Aligners; and the Academy of Laser Dentistry.
When he is not working, Dr. Ferraro enjoys gardening, being with his family, his grandchildren, hiking, and biking.
For more information visit: www.heartland.com
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
