TVS Television Network to Present Top Pop Stars of the 20th Century as a TVS First Look Original Series Boomin Reunion
Stars of the 1950's. 1960's and 1970's are seen in 'lost' performance videos from the TVS Television Network. Stars such as Mitch Ryder, Chris Montez, Jim Yester (Association), Lou Christie, Spencer Davis, Chuck Jackson and almost 100 others will reprise their iconic pop hits of the rock & roll era.
California City, CA, September 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- TVS Television Network is releasing a TVS First Look Original series Boomin Reunion in Winter 2023-2024 for broadcast, cable, and streaming distribution as well as on downloads and DVD. Over 100 top songs from the rock & roll era will be reprised by the original artists from concerts shot by TVS in the 1990's and 2000's but never released.
Artists include Mark Lindsay, Brian Hyland, Ron Dante, Al Wilson, Len Barry, Robert Parker, Ernie K Doe, Frankie Ford, Jean Knight, Chuck Rio, J J Jackson, Bobby 'Boris' Pickett, Mel Carter, John Gummoe, Donnie Brooks, Jewel Akens, Merrilee Rush, Cannibal + the Headhunters, Lenny Welch, and dozens more.
Boomin Reunion will be released as individual music videos as well as in 6 song EPs and 12 song LPs. All will be seen on the TVS Opus Channel, the 'baby boomer' music television service from TVS on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. They will be available for streaming on Amazon, Apple, Spotify, and most other leading audio streaming platforms worldwide.
TVS also produces and distributes the Capehart Pops Orchestra series of top hits from the 20th Century recorded in an easy listening instrumental format. These songs are available worldwide on most leading streaming audio platforms.
TVS Opus Channel, the 24/7 streaming FAST channel is on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. It is one of 40 sports, music, entertainment, and lifestyle channels from the TVS Television Network on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix.
TVS Television Network is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast TV network in the USA. Founded in 1960, TVS has produced and distributed thousands of sports, music, and entertainment shows on broadcast, cable, SVOD, OTT, AVOD, streaming, home video, mobile, PPV and OOH platforms.
Tom Ficara
267-634-3520
www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com
Tom Ficara
267-634-3520
www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com
