TVS Television Network to Present Top Pop Stars of the 20th Century as a TVS First Look Original Series Boomin Reunion

Stars of the 1950's. 1960's and 1970's are seen in 'lost' performance videos from the TVS Television Network. Stars such as Mitch Ryder, Chris Montez, Jim Yester (Association), Lou Christie, Spencer Davis, Chuck Jackson and almost 100 others will reprise their iconic pop hits of the rock & roll era.