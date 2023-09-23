ZeroOutages Has Launched a Telecom Connectivity Revolution as a Global Provider of Satellite Internet Service With Integrated SD-WAN

ZeroOutages recently deployed its Managed Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite Telecom Network Service integrated with its patented and award-winning SD-WAN technology in over 60 countries, with 1000+ scalable site-to-site locations and 100% private end-to-end connectivity. Gartner states, “ZeroOutages is an evolutionary disruptor."