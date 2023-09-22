Sid Gold's "Very Eyes" Interlaces Lyric and Prose Poems with Abstract Paintings to Penetrate Humanity and Reflect on Our Times

Sid Gold's poetry book, "Very Eyes," alternates clear lyric and fractured prose poems. His young speaker's journey starts with a trip to Los Angeles before returning east. Now a mature adult, he reflects on love, poverty, desire, old age, promises and defeats--all the while absorbing the impact on his life of current social events, ancestral voices from the Jewish diaspora and the art of poetry. Ten of Gold's most vivid abstract paintings only enriches this reading experience.