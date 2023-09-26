New White Paper Suggests California is a National Leader in Pursuing Whole-Home Electrification
Qmerit Paper Shows California Cities Dominate Top 10 Listing
Austin, TX, September 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- With National Clean Energy Week, Sept. 25-29, spotlighting America’s progress to a new energy future, data from Qmerit’s newly-released white paper – Electrification 2030 – suggests California is a national leader when it comes to homes acquiring the infrastructure needed to support whole-home electrification.
The white paper, produced by the Electrification Institute recently established by Qmerit, shows that, for the first half of 2023, 41% of Qmerit’s electric vehicle charging installation customers in California already had solar panels at their homes, which ranked third behind Hawaii’s 72% and New Mexico’s 48%. Nationally, the figure is 20%.
Qmerit’s data also showed that about 9% of its charging installation customers this year in California already had battery storage, up from about 4% in 2021.
California also dominated Qmerit’s ranking of the nation’s top 10 cities for EV charging and solar. The San Diego metropolitan statistical area (MSA) leads the nation, with 65%. Second is the Riverside MSA at 56%, followed by Sacramento at 42%, Oxnard 41%, San Jose 41%, San Francisco 33%, Los Angeles 32%, Las Vegas 31%, Denver 27% and Phoenix 23%.
Looking at other states, 24% of Qmerit’s customers in Massachusetts this year already had solar panels, compared to 18% for New York, 7% for Pennsylvania and 2% for Georgia. (See the white paper’s appendix for all 50 states in addition to other infrastructure data.)
Qmerit is North America’s leading provider of installation services for EV charging and other electrification technologies. As shown in its white paper, homes and buildings having EV charging, solar panels, battery storage and other components can function more independently from the grid and have power during outages. They can even increase grid resiliency by selling their excess clean energy back to their utilities and by laying a foundation for the rise of virtual power plants (VPPs) which work to create a cleaner and more flexible energy system.
Qmerit believes that its state and national installation data could help stakeholders come together in a more concerted way to advance America’s goals with electrification and energy that’s cleaner and more equitably distributed.
About Qmerit
Qmerit is North America's leading provider of distributed workforce management for EV charging and other energy transition technologies, simplifying electrification adoption for residential and business markets. Qmerit's value-driven services are delivered through a network of company-owned contractors, independent Certified Solutions Partners, and Certified Installers skilled in system implementation, integration and maintenance. Qmerit partners with top automakers from the U.S., Europe and Asia. It boasts high customer experience (NPS) scores well above the industry average.
