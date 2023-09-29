MADhousepitality Releases Innovative Product: "The MAD Bottle"
Dubuque, IA, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- After two years of research and development in their basements in the city of Dubuque, MADhousepitality is ready to introduce an ingenious creation, The MAD Bottle.
Owners of MADhousepitality and siblings, Max Valenciano and Araceli DeWitt, have amassed a combined experience of over 35 years in the hospitality industry. They have finally pushed their dream, MADhousepitality, to fruition. Max is an accomplished mixologist with a deep passion for developing start-up businesses. Araceli DeWitt’s expertise is in culinary arts and business development.
The MADhousepitality journey began with a profound recognition of the hospitality industry's inherent challenges, notably in the realm of profitability.
Observing the daily struggles faced by their colleagues, Max and Araceli witnessed bartenders contending with the perpetual battle to keep mixers cold, clean, labeled, and ready for service amid the relentless stream of drink orders during peak hours. Bartenders often grappled with mismatched and dirty squeeze bottles, laborious label removal from used liquor bottles, and inadequate containers for mixers—all culminating in inefficiency and embarrassment.
In the words of Araceli DeWitt: "My passion for hospitality is all about helping others improve their bottom line and solving everyday problems. I want to share my expertise, make my colleagues' lives easier, and enhance the guest experience all while having fun!"
MADhousepitality is Deeply Committed to Sustainability
They strive to minimize environmental impact by implementing eco-friendly packaging and production methods, and creating products that will reduce waste, while remaining in line with their commitment to responsible business practices. Furthermore, they aspire to give back to the community, specifically supporting ocean conservation. Given that their product not only reduces the need for plastic containers behind the bar and in the kitchen but also boasts a longer lifespan, they aim to make a meaningful contribution to this.
The First MAD Solution
The MAD Bottle -a revolutionary, light weight, 750 ml double-wall insulated pourer bottle designed to maintain mixers and batched cocktails at temperature for a remarkable 24 hours. What distinguishes The MAD Bottle is its specialized bottle neck and opening size, meticulously crafted to accommodate a standard liquor pourer, ensuring unparalleled speed, consistency, and flair in every pour. Its dimensions and specifically weighted design have been thoughtfully engineered to seamlessly fit into a speed well, foster ease of use, and organization.
Crafted from food-grade stainless steel, The MAD Bottle not only improves safety but also boasts a distinctive style. Dirty labels, broken glass, and spoiled mixers are relics of the past. You can label directly on The MAD Bottle’s stainless steel exterior with a simple sharpie marker—a label that stands impervious to water, vodka, or soap, with only hand sanitizer able to erase its mark. It's a true game-changer, an epitome of hospitality innovation.
The versatility of The MAD Bottle extends beyond imagination. Max and Araceli have conceived multiple applications for The MAD Bottle and look forward to seeing what the creative minds of the hospitality industry can dream up.
Culinary Prowess
The MAD Bottle isn't limited to the bar. It finds a new home in the kitchen, offering chefs and home cooks the perfect vessel for plating cold or hot sauces. It maintains optimal temperatures to avoid the time-temperature danger zone without the need for steam tables or coolers. Tableside presentations become extraordinary, and the quick pour spout assists in crafting visually stunning dishes with speed. It aids in streamlining operations on expo lines, resulting in greater efficiency. Plus, it saves costs by eliminating the need for expensive labels through direct sharpie labeling.
Home Sweet Home
Everyone can now experience The MAD Bottle's benefits. Use it to pre-mix cocktails or store a variety of juices and mixers for instant, consistent, and chilled servings. Turn any home gathering into a professional affair by pouring drinks using a standard liquor pourer, adding an element of fun and elegance to entertainment.
Even under the blazing sun, it performs with unrivaled excellence, a testament to rigorous testing that included wedging it in sand for a full day at the beach to demonstrate its capabilities. Filling The MAD Bottle with cold water ensures that you and your friends stay cool and revitalized. Whether poured over one's head, used to refresh the body, or employed to quench thirst on a scorching day, The MAD Bottle has all bases covered.
It's the ideal companion for beach trips, bachelor and bachelorette parties, boating excursions, picnics, block parties, backyard gatherings, camping adventures, and countless other celebrations.
Effortless Service
For servers and bartenders, The MAD Bottle is nothing short of a game-changer. It eliminates the frantic rush to refill ice buckets or brew fresh pots of coffee, as drinks remain cold for 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours. This simplifies the upselling of specialty coffee beverages. Staff members experience reduced stress and have more time for essential tasks ultimately leading to lower turnover rates. The MAD Bottle also decreases the risk of spoilage and food-borne illnesses. Importantly, it plays a pivotal role in preventing bartenders from experiencing back pain associated with constantly bending to access items from under-counter or reach-in coolers, ultimately reducing workers' compensation claims.
Shots Galore
The MAD Bottle facilitates the preparation and serving of shots, empowering cocktail servers to increase their revenue by serving shots directly from it. Shots remain chilled, leading to a more enjoyable service experience and less spillage.
The Future
Armed with The MAD Bottle and two equally exciting products in development, MADhousepitality stands on the precipice of something extraordinary. Their most formidable challenge now lies in delivering these innovations into the hands of those who need them most: restaurants, bars, hotels, and resorts worldwide.
MADhousepitality is committed to making a significant impact and believes their products have the potential to revolutionize how the hospitality industry operates. They are now entering the next phase of their journey, focused on marketing and selling their creations to the world.
This venture is more than just a business; it's a movement driven by a desire to make every dining and drinking experience MAD exceptional.
Araceli DeWitt
563-217-5151
www.madhousepitality.com
Araceli DeWitt
563-217-5151
www.madhousepitality.com
