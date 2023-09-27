Senator Raymond Lesniak Joins Sparrow Foundation Institute Board of Directors

The Sparrow Foundation Institute (SFI) is pleased to announce that Senator Raymond Lesniak has joined the SFI board of directors. Senator Lesniak is a highly respected leader in the New Jersey state legislature, and his experience and expertise will be invaluable to SFI as it works to achieve its mission of accelerating the development and deployment of clean energy solutions in underserved communities.