Senator Raymond Lesniak Joins Sparrow Foundation Institute Board of Directors
The Sparrow Foundation Institute (SFI) is pleased to announce that Senator Raymond Lesniak has joined the SFI board of directors. Senator Lesniak is a highly respected leader in the New Jersey state legislature, and his experience and expertise will be invaluable to SFI as it works to achieve its mission of accelerating the development and deployment of clean energy solutions in underserved communities.
Montclair, NJ, September 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- "We are honored to have Senator Lesniak join our board of directors,” said Rory Sparrow, Retired NBA and founder of SFI. “His deep understanding of the challenges faced by underserved communities and his commitment to clean energy will be invaluable as we work to expand our programs and services. We are confident that he will be a strong advocate for SFI and our mission.”
Senator Lesniak is a former state senator who served in the New Jersey State Legislature for 28 years. He is a strong advocate for clean energy and has authored or sponsored numerous pieces of legislation that have promoted clean energy development in New Jersey. He is also a member of the National Clean Energy Coalition and the American Council on Renewable Energy.
“I am excited to join the board of directors of the Sparrow Foundation Institute,” said Senator Lesniak. “SFI is doing important work to help underserved communities achieve their clean energy goals, and I look forward to working with the board and staff to help SFI achieve its goals.”
The Sparrow Foundation Institute is a non-profit organization that accelerates the development and deployment of clean energy solutions in underserved communities. SFI offers a variety of programs and services, including technical assistance, training, and financial assistance. SFI is committed to helping underserved communities achieve their clean energy goals and build a more sustainable future.
