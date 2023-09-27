Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Mississauga Malton
Mississauga, Canada, September 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers wishes to congratulate Ram and Sasya Peddi, owners of Best Brains Mississauga – Lisgar, Eglinton, and Whitby, and their partners Chandra Moham Uddandam and Sarada Pendyala on their upcoming Grand Opening for Best Brains Mississauga - Malton. This will be the company’s seventh location in the Mississauga area, with more locations planned for the coming year. Best Brains Mississauga – Malton continues to increase the brand’s presence in the greater Toronto area. Best Brains has a large presence in west Toronto, with the brand being a popular choice for after school education in Brampton and Mississauga.
The 1,000 sq. ft. facility is located conveniently off of Derry Road East. It will provide instruction in Math and English, along with Coding and Abacus with a qualified staff selected by Ram and his team for their experience and effectiveness in teaching children. Classes will be available in-person at the center on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings as well as Saturday mornings. Students will be able to choose from Math, English, Coding, and Abacus programs to study weekly. “All of our new locations feature our Coding program, which we launched in November 2021,” says Franchise Development Specialist Elanor Smith. “Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers draws lots of interest from parents who are looking for engaging programs that also strengthen classroom skills, which our program was designed to do.” Another unique program to Best Brains, Abacus, is also designed to be both fun and enriching, by utilizing right brain thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students ages 3-14 which is available across the US and Canada. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff leads to high student engagement and excitement, as well as parent satisfaction.
If you would like to know how Best Brains Mississauga - Malton can improve the academic performance of your child, call (905) 627-0333 or email malton@bestbrains.com.
Ankit Pant
847-485-0000
bestbrains.com
Ankit Pant
847-485-0000
bestbrains.com
