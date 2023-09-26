Next Point Ventures and Meta Viable Solutions Bring Prep4M&A to Market
Prep4M&A is a new offering from Next Point Ventures and Meta Viable Solutions focused on helping the underserved SMB market with buying and selling their businesses. Mergers and acquisitions can be very complex and Prep4M&A helps make the path to success clearer.
Cherry Hill, NJ, September 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Next Point Ventures, LLC, a strategic advisory firm that takes an active investment approach into projects, has joined forces with Meta Viable Solutions LLC, a Fractional Chief Operations Officer (COO) and consulting firm specializing in strategic operations and cultural support, to bring the Prep4M&A concept to market. Prep4M&A will make mergers and acquisitions more understandable and accessible to the SMB community.
According to Harvard Business Review, more than 70% of all mergers and acquisitions fail. The primary reasons for failures are valuation destruction, communication breakdown, integration, and cultural differences. These are all obstacles which, with proper guidance, can be overcome. Prep4M&A will help companies find ways over and through these hurdles.
Marc Snyderman, Esq., Co-Founder, stated, “As a business lawyer, consultant, investor and private equity partner, it’s become really clear that there’s a lot of misunderstandings in the mergers and acquisition world. Companies looking to sell don’t have the big picture view or knowledge of what they need to do to prepare to sell their company. It’s a process that starts more than a year before going to market.”
Sasha Lalite, Co-Founder, added, “Buyers often don’t have the operational processes and documentation in place to acquire another company let alone start the process of integrating that company into its operations. We will guide companies to develop the SOPs and evaluate their systems, and help to culturally align teams to ensure they are ready to buy or sell before they go to market.”
To learn more about Prep4M&A, take our proprietary scorecard assessments, and initiate the process, visit www.prep4ma.com.
Prep4M&A is a consulting firm focused on supporting business owners looking to buy or sell businesses throughout the entire process from identification through integration. Prep4M&A advisors have over 40 years combined experience in the merger and acquisition world.
According to Harvard Business Review, more than 70% of all mergers and acquisitions fail. The primary reasons for failures are valuation destruction, communication breakdown, integration, and cultural differences. These are all obstacles which, with proper guidance, can be overcome. Prep4M&A will help companies find ways over and through these hurdles.
Marc Snyderman, Esq., Co-Founder, stated, “As a business lawyer, consultant, investor and private equity partner, it’s become really clear that there’s a lot of misunderstandings in the mergers and acquisition world. Companies looking to sell don’t have the big picture view or knowledge of what they need to do to prepare to sell their company. It’s a process that starts more than a year before going to market.”
Sasha Lalite, Co-Founder, added, “Buyers often don’t have the operational processes and documentation in place to acquire another company let alone start the process of integrating that company into its operations. We will guide companies to develop the SOPs and evaluate their systems, and help to culturally align teams to ensure they are ready to buy or sell before they go to market.”
To learn more about Prep4M&A, take our proprietary scorecard assessments, and initiate the process, visit www.prep4ma.com.
Prep4M&A is a consulting firm focused on supporting business owners looking to buy or sell businesses throughout the entire process from identification through integration. Prep4M&A advisors have over 40 years combined experience in the merger and acquisition world.
Contact
Next Point Ventures, LLCContact
Marc Snyderman
856-600-2347
npointventures.com
Marc Snyderman
856-600-2347
npointventures.com
Categories