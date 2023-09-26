New Beginnings for Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra
The Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra, a newly formed ensemble, has announced its first concert of its inaugural season, at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts on October 22, 2023.
Scottsdale, AZ, September 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra has announced its first concert of its inaugural season, at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.
The newly formed orchestra consists of top classically trained musicians from Scottsdale and surrounding communities. The group's mission is to perform high caliber live concert events that uplift, inspire, and culturally enrich its members and the community.
Performances for the upcoming 2023-2024 season will be held at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts' state-of-the-art, 853-seat Virginia G. Piper Theater. The venue, recognized for its intimacy, acoustics, and comfort is both a performer and audience favorite, and is the new permanent home for the orchestra.
“A local orchestra makes a strong statement about a community’s investment in arts and culture. Scottsdale Arts is very excited about the newly formed Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra and applauds the formation of this musician-led ensemble and its dedication to serving Scottsdale." said Gerd Wuestemann, President and CEO of Scottsdale Arts. "Scottsdale Arts made the decision to enter this new partnership immediately after being approached. We are so excited to be able to present this fine ensemble at the Center this season and hopefully for many years to come!”
The debut performance, themed "New Beginnings," will be held on Sunday, October 22, at 4 pm. The program includes familiar masterpieces of the symphonic repertoire to include Mozart's The Magic Flute Overture, Grieg's popular Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, and Elgar's "Nimrod" (from the Enigma Variations), widely recognized from its use in cinema. Closing out the performance is Beethoven's "Pastoral" Symphony No. 6 which speaks to the composer's love of nature and his summers spent exploring the beautiful countryside outside of Vienna.
Conducting the ensemble is Guest Conductor John Massaro, well known for his ability to bring out the best of the musicians he leads and for his role as the Principal Conductor for the Phoenix Opera. Maestro Massaro is one of five finalists being considered for the role of permanent Music Director to be selected for the 2024-2025 season.
Tickets are available now for purchase on the orchestra's website at www.ScottsdaleSymphonicOrchestra.org and on the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Art's website at www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org.
About the Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra
The Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra is a non-profit, 501(3)(c) organization formed to provide highly skilled musicians the opportunity to perform live concert events that uplift, inspire, and culturally enrich its members and the community. For more information, visit www.ScottsdaleSymphonicOrchestra.org, email info@ScottsdaleSymphonicOrchestra.org, or contact Denise Wilson at (480) 955-5SSO.
The newly formed orchestra consists of top classically trained musicians from Scottsdale and surrounding communities. The group's mission is to perform high caliber live concert events that uplift, inspire, and culturally enrich its members and the community.
Performances for the upcoming 2023-2024 season will be held at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts' state-of-the-art, 853-seat Virginia G. Piper Theater. The venue, recognized for its intimacy, acoustics, and comfort is both a performer and audience favorite, and is the new permanent home for the orchestra.
“A local orchestra makes a strong statement about a community’s investment in arts and culture. Scottsdale Arts is very excited about the newly formed Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra and applauds the formation of this musician-led ensemble and its dedication to serving Scottsdale." said Gerd Wuestemann, President and CEO of Scottsdale Arts. "Scottsdale Arts made the decision to enter this new partnership immediately after being approached. We are so excited to be able to present this fine ensemble at the Center this season and hopefully for many years to come!”
The debut performance, themed "New Beginnings," will be held on Sunday, October 22, at 4 pm. The program includes familiar masterpieces of the symphonic repertoire to include Mozart's The Magic Flute Overture, Grieg's popular Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, and Elgar's "Nimrod" (from the Enigma Variations), widely recognized from its use in cinema. Closing out the performance is Beethoven's "Pastoral" Symphony No. 6 which speaks to the composer's love of nature and his summers spent exploring the beautiful countryside outside of Vienna.
Conducting the ensemble is Guest Conductor John Massaro, well known for his ability to bring out the best of the musicians he leads and for his role as the Principal Conductor for the Phoenix Opera. Maestro Massaro is one of five finalists being considered for the role of permanent Music Director to be selected for the 2024-2025 season.
Tickets are available now for purchase on the orchestra's website at www.ScottsdaleSymphonicOrchestra.org and on the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Art's website at www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org.
About the Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra
The Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra is a non-profit, 501(3)(c) organization formed to provide highly skilled musicians the opportunity to perform live concert events that uplift, inspire, and culturally enrich its members and the community. For more information, visit www.ScottsdaleSymphonicOrchestra.org, email info@ScottsdaleSymphonicOrchestra.org, or contact Denise Wilson at (480) 955-5SSO.
Contact
Scottsdale Symphonic OrchestraContact
Denise Wilson
480-955-5776
www.scottsdalesymphonicorchestra.org
Denise Wilson
480-955-5776
www.scottsdalesymphonicorchestra.org
Categories