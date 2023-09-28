Access 360 Care Announces Ty Jelinek, CEO
Arlington, TX, September 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Access 360 Care, founded in 2022, a unique healthcare system, based in North Texas, that brings comprehensive care directly to patients in their homes, is pleased to announce Ty Jelinek as CEO.
Mr. Jelinek is a skilled communicator and accomplished professional with extensive leadership experience in operations management and consultation across the home health and hospice industry. His expertise in business growth, quality improvement/assurance and overall patient care provides an in-depth understanding of multi-state and federal (CMS) regulations through his work on mergers and acquisitions.
Jelinek stated, “I am delighted to be at Access 360 Care and have a clear vision of what I want to accomplish. We know our patients’ lives are complex and, as a result, our system is deliberately designed to treat the whole person – the mind, body, and spirit–to help them achieve their full health potential. We have the experience, the resources and the strategic plan to do just that."
Access 360 Care is intended to partner with, and improve, patient satisfaction via the integration of all post-acute providers to assist them with achieving best outcomes. Home health, palliative, hospice, assisted and independent living, behavioral care, skilled nursing facilities, personal care homes - all of these need and require medical oversight, such as Access 360 Care provides.
Jack Weir, founder of Access 360 Care added, “We are all about growth and Ty’s role with our company couldn’t come at a better time. He is well-recognized for his experience in orchestrating transformational change, enhancing operational effectiveness and business growth. We have a service product that every post-acute provider needs and needs now. We’re confident in our services, and while we have an aggressive growth plan, we’re sticking close to home first and we want to make certain that our markets in Texas are given a top priority focus. While we’re in Dallas/Fort Worth market now, our sights are set on Houston, Austin, and San Antonio in the very near term, and we plan to be multi-state by 2024.”
In summary, Jelinek closed with, “Ours is a healthcare system with zero gaps to assist patients unable to leave their home. To improve patient outcomes and save money, healthcare is shifting toward managed care and a value-based model for the future.
"To succeed, a seamless and dependable team of interdisciplinary professionals must be in place to help patients safely transition throughout the post-acute continuum. Access 360 Care offers that solution. We want to partner with the providers to guarantee quality care and empower patients to stay ahead of their chronic care and behavioral needs.”
For more information:
Ty Jelinek
tyj@access360care.com
Access 360 Care
(817) 220-4469
4381 W. Green Oaks Blvd. Suite 103
Arlington, TX 76016
