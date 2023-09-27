Annette R. Crymes Honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Florissant, MO, September 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Annette R. Crymes of Florissant, Missouri, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and great success in the field of food and beverage.
About Annette R. Crymes
Annette R. Crymes is the president of Culinary Nutritionals, a consulting agency specializing in flavor development, product research and development, vanilla products and consultations, Peruvian vanilla extracts, teas, and coffees.
Crymes is also the force behind The Pompona ProjectTM LLC and Pompona Project Peru S.R.L. – an effort to reintroduce culturally significant and natural vanilla crops to the Peruvian people. The project aims to create awareness of this natural resource and develop Peruvian vanilla products for entry into the commercial domestic and international markets beginning with exhibiting the products at the ExpoAlimentaria 2023, one of the biggest food and beverage conferences in Latin America. “The idea came to me while taking a university course in the Peruvian Amazon jungle,” said Crymes. “Most indigenous people are unaware of the potential economic value of their crops.”
Annette earned an M.A. in International Affairs from Washington University and is a candidate for a Ph.D. from Washington University. She belongs to the American Chemical Society, Women in Flavor and Fragrance Commerce, and Missouri Botanical Gardens.
In her spare time, Annette enjoys gardening, cooking, crocheting, reading, thinking, and volunteering.
For more information, visit: www.pomponaproject.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
