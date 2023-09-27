Synergy Group Marketing Unveils Rebranding, Narrowing Focus Exclusively to the Sports Industry
Scottsdale, AZ, September 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Synergy Group Marketing (SGM) has undergone a brand refresh of its agency identity and direction. With a dedication to the world of sports, Synergy Group is now operating under the name Synergy Group Sports Marketing (SG Sports) and is aligning its focus with its historical stronghold in the sports industry.
“When I founded Synergy Group Marketing in Park City, Utah, our focus was on ‘Sports & Resorts,’ a natural decision based on our location as well as a lifetime of being involved in sports,” stated Ted Simons, CEO. “I leaned into being a full-service marketing agency so as not to limit our growth potential. In time, over 90% of our projects came from the extensive network we developed in the sports world. From our results, it was obvious we were better recognized as a sports marketing firm.”
From award-winning video productions, product design, traditional marketing campaigns, and trade show coordination for clients such as Wilson Sporting Goods, FreeMotion Fitness, Deer Valley Resort, Yonex Golf & Tennis and more, the vision of SGM took shape and continued to grow to be an outstanding agency. Providing branding and marketing support for Jack Nicklaus Academy locations around the world allowed SGM to expand its international footprint.
With the increasing prominence of brand development and digital marketing with their clients, SGM added Jennifer Lyons as Senior Director in 2017. Jennifer brings over 15 years in corporate branding, marketing, and strategic planning from Fortune 100 and 500 company’s offerings. Her focus revolves around crafting innovative strategic plans that seamlessly integrate the expansive domain of digital marketing with practical insights into consumer goods and client interactions, resulting in comprehensive campaigns.
Synergy Group Sports Marketing achieves impressive outcomes through a unified approach and managing all aspects of work internally. Jennifer emphasizes the significance of seamless coordination, stating, “It is crucial for the left hand to be talking to the right hand. Misalignment in messaging and strategy leads to confusion. We eliminate confusion through cohesive marketing and communication plans.”
With their comprehensive marketing services, SG Sports offers marketing strategy, branding, creative, digital solutions, and consulting.
For more information visit: www.synergygroupsportsmarketing.com or reach out via email at info@synergygroupsportsmarketing.com.
About Synergy Group Sports Marketing
Synergy Group Sports is a fully integrated branding and marketing agency based in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its principles have a combined 50+ years of experience delivering real-world solutions for sports related clients and projects around the world. Our process begins by developing the ideal strategy necessary to meet and exceed the goals of our clients. From branding and website development, social media campaigns, press release distribution, article and feature copywriting to project implementation are just a number of the personalized services Synergy provides. Synergy Group Sports brings focus to your product or service with a flexible, efficient, and easy to collaborate team approach. www.synergygroupsportsmarketing.com
Contact
Synergy Group MarketingContact
Jennifer Lyons
614-580-6726
www.synergygroupsportsmarketing.com
Jennifer Lyons
614-580-6726
www.synergygroupsportsmarketing.com
