Striding Together: Sunknowledge Services Inc. Chosen to Handle Billing for the Largest Cardiology Practice in Illinois
Sunknowledge Services Inc. inks a contract with the largest cardiology practice in Illinois.
New York, NY, September 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sunknowledge, a leading name in the healthcare industry, is set to redefine the billing and revenue cycle management (RCM) landscape in Illinois through its groundbreaking strategic partnership.
With almost two decades of experience in delivering quality outsourcing services, Sunknowledge has emerged as a pioneer in the field, providing indispensable support to numerous healthcare organizations and medical billing companies across the 50 states. Its recent contract with Illinois-based practice which has more than 34 specialties, 207 medical providers and 24 locations is a successful stride in the same direction poised to take new heights.
Sunknowledge Transforms Illinois Cardiovascular Billing Landscape through Strategic Partnership
Being a key pillar of support for several healthcare organizations and conglomerates, along with some of the largest cardiovascular practices and other specialties in states like Massachusetts, Boston, Texas, Virginia, Kansas and California, Sunknowledge has been widely instrumental in leading many organizations to rethink their conventional approaches and resource utilization.
A senior director of Sunknowledge, Ronnie Hastings, underlined, “In today's challenging healthcare landscape, outsourcing has emerged as the solution to the labor shortage crisis in medical billing. Accurate billing data is the linchpin of financial well-being for any business, especially as profit margins shrink and regulatory demands like HIPAA continue to evolve.
Cardiovascular practices, in particular, face a myriad of challenges. To not just survive but thrive and they must adapt, strategize, and maintain strict oversight of claims and revenue. Outsourcing offers a lifeline by providing expert support to bridge the labor gap and ensure precision in billing. This strategic move not only safeguards financial stability but also allows for scalability and helps you expand your services. In a dynamic environment, outsourcing is the key to thriving while staying compliant with healthcare regulations."
With the Illinois-based practice with specialties like cardiology, neurology, infusion, ENT, etc., witnessing a surge in clientele and service expansion, it grappled with the challenges of scaling up effectively. More clients and increased workload translated into a growing need for resources, leading to escalated expenses and management complexities.
Moreover, the current digital-driven climate has presented a sudden surge in technology and data-driven analytics, demanding technologically proficient individuals who are continually updated with the latest advancements. Hiring specialized resources with diverse skill sets proves to be cost-prohibitive for healthcare businesses, which are reluctant to expose sensitive financial data to temporary consultants.
By collaborating with Sunknowledge, the Illinois-based medical billing company now benefits from comprehensive financial services that are both sustainable in the long term and cost-effective. This partnership successfully addresses the predominant challenges that Sunknowledge had been effectively addressing for an extended period, providing affordability and reliability simultaneously.
The strategic alliance between Sunknowledge and a prominent Illinois-based practice seeks to meet critical challenges faced by healthcare organizations in Illinois, particularly in maintaining robust financial health, dealing with shortage of skilled resources, and managing billing and revenue records on a daily basis.
Sunknowledge's official spokesperson has shared, "We are today the one-stop solution that could offer scalability, affordability, and trustworthiness without compromising on expertise."
Sunknowledge has a long-standing history of assisting healthcare organizations of all sizes in accessing dedicated medical billing and revenue cycle management teams with unparalleled expertise. The collaboration with Sunknowledge marks a pivotal moment for the largest Illinois-based cardiovascular practice as it gains access to round-the-clock support for various medical billing needs, including chiropractic, pathology, and pharmacy billing.
Key Benefits of the Partnership:
· Experienced Specialists: Sunknowledge brings an array of revenue management specialists, eliminating the need for costly external consultants. Clients now have access to a team with expertise across healthcare niches, ensuring comprehensive end-to-end medical billing services.
· Affordability and Efficiency: Partnering with Sunknowledge guarantees substantial cost and time savings. Clients gain access to greater resources, flexible budget allocations, and expert guidance without the associated expenses of hiring, maintenance, operations, and replacements.
· Comprehensive Cost Savings: The partnership enables the Illinois-based medical billing company to save on hiring, operational, and maintenance costs while avoiding expenses related to office space, equipment, marketing tools, and more. These cost savings allow for redirection of resources to other vital aspects of the business while leveraging
Sunknowledge's in-house tools and technology to minimize budget-related risks and prevent costly mistakes.
The future looks exceptionally promising for this strategic partnership, offering a viable solution to some of the most pressing challenges faced by the healthcare sector in the US.
Ronnie Hastings
646-661-7853
https://sunknowledge.com/
