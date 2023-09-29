The Ergo Lift: a New Ergonomic Hand Rest Designed for Nail Technicians

Introducing The Ergo Lift, a patented, ergonomically designed hand rest for nail technicians to prevent repetitive strain injuries and improve service efficiency. Born out of personal experience, the inventor, after undergoing a neck fusion, faced recommendations to quit her nail career. Instead, she channeled her dedication to the industry into creating The Ergo Lift, providing a solution to improve nail technicians' working conditions and longevity. Visit https://theergolift.com to learn more