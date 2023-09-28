GryphonHR to Unveil Form I-9 Compliance Software Enhancements at ASA Staffing World Conference
GryphonHR, a leading provider of web-based Form I-9 and E-Verify solutions, is set to unveil new features and services aimed at enhancing Form I-9 compliance at the ASA Staffing World Conference in Charlotte, North Carolina from October 3-5, 2023. Recognizing the challenges posed by evolving Federal regulations, GryphonHR introduces innovative tools to address these complexities.
DETROIT, MI, September 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- GryphonHR, a pioneer in web-based Form I-9 and E-Verify solutions, is set to introduce new Form I-9 verification features and services during the ASA Staffing World Conference in Charlotte, North Carolina, from October 3-5, 2023.
In a swiftly evolving regulatory landscape, GryphonHR acknowledges the intricate challenges faced by staffing professionals in maneuvering through Federal regulations governing Form I-9 and E-Verify processes. Recent updates to Form I-9 and an alternative document examination option compel swift adaptation from Form I-9 solution providers.
GryphonHR introduces innovative features to address the evolving I-9 landscape, offering heightened flexibility for both remote and in-person verifications. This encompasses virtual tools tailored for remote I-9 verification and versatile options for I-9 verifiers, including virtual I-9 agent services.
Notable enhancements to the I-9 verification process include:
● A streamlined process for conducting virtual meetings directly within the I-9 platform as part of the I-9 completion workflow.
● Effortless scheduling for virtual document reviews.
● Convenient utilization of cameras from any device.
● Integrated chat functionality within the virtual meeting.
● The ability to review uploaded document copies directly during the meeting.
● Comprehensive video conference summaries for easy tracking and reporting.
The updated Form I-9 will become mandatory on November 1, 2023, and GryphonHR's platform is already aligned with this new version. These enhancements eliminate any uncertainty from the Form I-9 completion process, streamlining the entire workflow.
Marc Villella, President of GryphonHR, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The feedback from our clients has been exceptionally positive, indicating that this could be a significant game-changing development in the market. It stands to greatly enhance organizational efficiency while leveraging the Form I-9 regulation changes."
Attendees of the Staffing World Conference can delve deeper into the future of remote I-9 verification by joining Marc Villella for a Knowledge Hub Talk: The Impact of Remote I-9 Verification on Staffing Organizations. The Knowledge Hub Talk will take place at Stage 1 on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 1:00pm EST.
Key Takeaways:
● Gaining insight into requirements for remote I-9 verification and the impact on staffing organizations
● Learning more about recent I-9 and E-Verify related trends and what they mean for staffing and HR professionals
● Discovering how Form I-9 and E-Verify compliance tools can help to better manage employment eligibility requirements
● Understanding the available options for remote verifiers and how they can be used for multiple purposes, including Section 3 reverifications
About GryphonHR:
GryphonHR stands at the forefront of web-based Form I-9 compliance software delivering an intuitive platform that facilitates remote and onsite I-9 management from a single, secure web-based platform. The comprehensive solution seamlessly integrates with other HR systems and E-Verify. GryphonHR's solution boasts ease-of-use, state-of-the-art security, robust reporting capabilities, and customization. Learn more at: www.GryphonHR.com.
