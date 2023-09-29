Arlieta I. Baldwin Selected as a Distinguished Honoree Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Houston, TX, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Arlieta I. Baldwin of Houston, Texas was chosen as a Distinguished Honoree Member for P.O.W.E.R.’s fall 2023 issue for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of accounting. As a valued member of P.O.W.E.R., Baldwin has received numerous other honors from the organization including Woman of the Month for May and June of 2023.
About Arlieta I. Baldwin
Arlieta I. Baldwin is the owner of A3J Services, an accounting firm located in Houston, Texas. Her company specializes in accounting and payroll services for small to large businesses. In her role, Baldwin performs services such as performs services such as processing complex payroll; performing tax filings; monthly, quarterly, and year-end, reconciling payroll records; generating payroll reports for bookkeeping purposes; training client on the gross to net figures of payroll; assisting clients with questions regarding multi-state payroll taxes, and assisting CPA s with year-end payroll questions. With over 10 years of working experience in various industries including aviation, manufacturing, oil & gas, and legal, Baldwin has a passion for helping and training others, solving complex problems, and building relationships.
Baldwin earned an M.B.A. in Global Management at the University of Phoenix Online. She is a versatile leader who sets herself apart from her competition in payroll by working within each client's budget. She services large businesses; small to medium-size start-ups, as well as companies with only international contractors. Baldwin provides her clients with superb services of payroll/bookkeeping and payroll tax solution services and is available remotely to service her clients in multi-states and international countries for those who have international contractors.
For more information, visit A3J Payroll
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and POWERWOE.COM)
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Arlieta I. Baldwin
Arlieta I. Baldwin is the owner of A3J Services, an accounting firm located in Houston, Texas. Her company specializes in accounting and payroll services for small to large businesses. In her role, Baldwin performs services such as performs services such as processing complex payroll; performing tax filings; monthly, quarterly, and year-end, reconciling payroll records; generating payroll reports for bookkeeping purposes; training client on the gross to net figures of payroll; assisting clients with questions regarding multi-state payroll taxes, and assisting CPA s with year-end payroll questions. With over 10 years of working experience in various industries including aviation, manufacturing, oil & gas, and legal, Baldwin has a passion for helping and training others, solving complex problems, and building relationships.
Baldwin earned an M.B.A. in Global Management at the University of Phoenix Online. She is a versatile leader who sets herself apart from her competition in payroll by working within each client's budget. She services large businesses; small to medium-size start-ups, as well as companies with only international contractors. Baldwin provides her clients with superb services of payroll/bookkeeping and payroll tax solution services and is available remotely to service her clients in multi-states and international countries for those who have international contractors.
For more information, visit A3J Payroll
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and POWERWOE.COM)
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence RecognizedContact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Syndi Reibman
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Syndi Reibman
Categories