Author J. Marie's New Audiobook, "Loving Dylan," Shares the Real-Life Journey of a Mother Dealing with the Devastating Reality of Her Son’s Drug Addiction
Recent audiobook release “Loving Dylan,” from Audiobook Network author J. Marie, shares the highs and lows one mother faces as she struggles to cope with her son’s drug addiction and support him through this difficult time.
New York, NY, October 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- J. Marie, a California resident, has completed her new audiobook, “Loving Dylan”: an unforgettable account of parenting a child with drug addiction.
Published by Audiobook Network, author J. Marie’s new audiobook is a heartbreaking book about a real mother’s journey to accepting her drug-addicted child and the trial and error she went through to learn how to best support his recovery.
Marie writes, “Why would loving parents drug their son to drive him across state lines so that he could be held hostage by people they had never met?” In this book she details her family’s struggles that led to loving parents doing just that, locking their child up to get the help he needed.
For years, Marie had declined to talk about her son’s addiction because she worried that people would label her as a failed parent. More importantly, she worried that they would be right. Things did not change until she stopped hiding in the shadows and chose to use the situation to resolve issues she had lived with her whole life. Her love for her son would be the catalyst to healing the wounds that held her hostage.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "Loving Dylan" by J. Marie through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
