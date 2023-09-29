Younok Dumortier Shin Honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
West Windsor, NJ, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Younok Dumortier Shin of West Windsor, New Jersey, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and great success in the healthcare industry.
About Younok Dumortier Shin
Younok Dumortier Shin is passionate about developing treatments to help patients who are suffering from their illnesses. She has more than 20 years of experience in developing, manufacturing, and supplying medicines to treat cancers, rheumatoid arthritis, heart diseases, macular degenerations, and rare genetic disorders for the patients around the world. She served several leadership roles at GSK, BMS, Janssen, Allergan, Dermelix, and Avalo Therapeutics. In 2018, she founded ALAIRED, a company that focuses on integrated drug development solutions to develop treatments for the patients.
“I think that the field of medicine has significant impact to our lives. Despite new technologies, there are so many people who still suffer from their illnesses,” said Dr. Shin. “I want to contribute in bringing new medicines to help them.” When asked about her childhood, “I grew up in Korea in a family where girls were relegated to housework. I always knew a housewife was not the path for me, but I had no idea what my capabilities were,” said Dr. Shin. This gave her an enormous sense of urgency to pursue her heart. At the age of 19, Dr. Shin left for Canada on a student visa to learn English. She then received a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of British Columbia in 1997, an M.S. and Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from McGill University in 1999 and 2002, respectively. In 2004, Dr. Shin moved to the United States and has worked on medicines reaching millions of people around the world.
Dr. Shin mentors women around the world, helping them find wisdom to convert inequitable circumstances into opportunities, courage to free themselves from the sense of inferiority, and perseverance to continue on until they reach their full potential. She is on the board of directors at Sheltered Yoga and belongs to the National Association of Corporate Director-Certified Director.
In addition, Dr. Shin has published a poetry book entitled “Four Seasons,” to share her life lessons.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
Geri Shumer
