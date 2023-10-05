Author Willie Earl Means's New Audiobook, “Willie Means Well (But It Don’t Work Out Sometimes)" Reflects Upon the Author's Life and How His Experiences Shaped His Future
Recent audiobook release “Willie Means Well (But It Don’t Work Out Sometimes),” from Audiobook Network author Willie Earl Means, follows the author's life story through his ups and downs, from frequently relocating as a child to joining the Army. As Means recounts, every decision made in life led him to a future he long resisted: becoming an ordained preacher in the Baptist Minister.
Columbus, GA, October 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Willie Earl Means has completed his new audiobook, “Willie Means Well (But It Don’t Work Out Sometimes): ‘The Meal’”: a compelling and fascinating memoir containing collections of letters and stories from the author’s past that explores the various struggles and experiences faced by Means as he was guided in his life towards becoming a preacher despite his resistance to it.
“I have always said ‘What you are seeking, is also seeking you,’” shares Means. “These are some things I have seen and experienced over the first 50 years of my life. My Dad got to be 91, and Mama just gave up the fight at 81. I would like to get to 100 and still be healthy. It is hard to deny something when you see it with your own eyes, or feel it when it touches you. Psychology teaches there is nothing wrong with having a sex life at 100 as long as you are healthy: catch my drift?
“The book is about life and how sometimes we run into situations, so many times unusual situations, that we have no choice but to let things play out. From early days in Bessemer, Alabama at a young age to being raised in Chicago for 10 years, relocating to Reform, Alabama and living with my Dad for a while, then returning to Chicago at the advice of my Dad and joining the Army. All along the way, life was beginning to teach this person, who had strong intentions of holding out on becoming intimate with a woman until I married.
“At 10 years of age, I was told I was going to be a Preacher someday, and because I knew what was expected of me, I fought hard not to become a Preacher. Along the way, I constantly ran into people who asked me if I was a Preacher, and told me on many occasions that I should be a Preacher. I made my announcement in November of 2014 of being called to preach, but I had roadblocks put in my way.
“It was the summer of 2019 that I was ordained into the Baptist Ministry. Of everything I tell of in the book, I personally experienced it. I was not born yet when the unusual happened to my Mom in her hometown of Cuba, Alabama. Life is very strange at times, and I don't dispute with anyone when they tell me of something that happened to them. Like I said, I saw so much coming up and it was never my indication to challenge things in life, but it happened to me. Hopefully this is what you're looking for. I am not bragging or boasting of things I came across in my life, but I did experience them.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Willie Earl Means’s new audiobook is a spellbinding tale that is sure to capture the hearts and minds of listeners as they follow the author through every trial and tribulation he faced along the way. Through sharing his story, Means hopes to encourage listeners to accept what life has in store for them and enjoy the ride while not challenging what was meant to be.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Willie Means Well (But It Don’t Work Out Sometimes): ‘The Meal’” by Willie Earl Means through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
