Author Willie Earl Means's New Audiobook, “Willie Means Well (But It Don’t Work Out Sometimes)" Reflects Upon the Author's Life and How His Experiences Shaped His Future

Recent audiobook release “Willie Means Well (But It Don’t Work Out Sometimes),” from Audiobook Network author Willie Earl Means, follows the author's life story through his ups and downs, from frequently relocating as a child to joining the Army. As Means recounts, every decision made in life led him to a future he long resisted: becoming an ordained preacher in the Baptist Minister.