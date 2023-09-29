BEK TV Chosen Best of Best for Third Consecutive Year, Outshining Major Networks

BEK TV secured its third "Best Local TV Station" title in Bismarck Tribune's contest, underlining its dedication to relevant content. Through two investigative series, it explored local and national concerns. As a member-owned cooperative, BEK TV's unique approach offers unfiltered, community-centric content, setting it apart from corporate-driven local channels.