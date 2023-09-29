New Beginning Sanctuary NC Receives Exclusive Certification
New Beginning Sanctuary NC becomes first recovery residences in metro Charlotte area to receive Level II Certification from NARR/NCARR.
Charlotte, NC, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New Beginning Sanctuary NC (NBSNC) achieves National Association of Recovery Residences (NARR) Level II Certification. The first recovery residences in the metro Charlotte area to do so. By obtaining this honor, NBSNC agrees that they will adhere to and abide by the standards and code of ethics set forth by NARR. This means, when you choose New Beginning Sanctuary NC, you are getting the very best strength-based and collaborative approach to your recovery.
The NARR was founded in 2011 with a goal of developing and promoting best practices in the operation of recovery residences. Today, it is the most widely referenced national standard when it comes to the operation of recovery residences. Through its affiliate North Carolina Association of Recovery Residences (NCARR), each residence within NBS was evaluated and collaboratively, was found to provide the services and meet the quality needed to be certified.
Having just celebrated its third anniversary, this accreditation only continues to help NBSNC grow their presence in the Charlotte area. With three men’s houses and two women’s houses, providing beds to over 40 individuals in active recovery, NBSNC has seen exponential growth within a short period of time. “We plan on having 10 houses and serving over 100 people in the very near future,” founder and Executive Director Oren Golanski stated. Adding, “New Beginning Sanctuary has much to offer the recovery community of Charlotte. We are just getting started!”
To learn more about New Beginning Sanctuary NC or to inquire about availability visit www.nbsnc.org or call/text 704.255.7995.
To learn more about National Alliance of Recovery Residences visit www.NARRonline.org or www.NCARR.org.
Contact
Oren Golanski
Nicole Young
nicole@nbsnc.org
