City Chevrolet Modernizes Facility for Electric Vehicle Owners
Columbia City, IN, October 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- City Chevrolet, under the leadership of Kasey Shirey, is gearing up for a transformative shift in the automotive industry with a comprehensive renovation project aimed at becoming a trailblazer in electric vehicle (EV) servicing. This major initiative will position City Chevrolet as a premier destination for EV owners in the Greater Fort Wayne area.
The renovation, which commenced in March and is scheduled for completion by the end of October, represents a significant step forward in offering services that most dealerships in the region are yet to provide. As the automotive industry pivots towards electrification, City Chevrolet is poised to meet the needs of the growing EV market.
Kasey Shirey, general manager of City Chevrolet, elaborated on the dealership's commitment to embracing the EV revolution: "We recognize the importance of staying ahead of the curve. EVs are the future, and we want to ensure that our customers have access to top-notch servicing right here in our community."
One of the key upgrades includes the installation of specialized equipment, such as wider lifts, to accommodate the unique needs of EVs. As Shirey explains, "The requirements set by manufacturers for servicing EVs necessitate significant investments in equipment and facilities. For instance, some EV batteries can weigh up to 6,000 pounds, and not many places have the capability to handle such tasks. That's where the dealership comes into play."
City Chevrolet's renovation also includes the implementation of rapid charge battery systems and the installation of four Level 3 charging stations, offering 180 KVH charging capability—the fastest chargers in the area. In addition, five Level 2 charging stations will be available, further enhancing the convenience for EV owners.
"We're proud to be part of the 32,000-unit charging network in the nation, the largest in the world. This infrastructure will ensure that our customers have access to efficient and speedy charging options," Shirey added.
While the transition to EV servicing involves substantial investments, City Chevrolet is committed to offering competitive pricing, ensuring that customers receive value for their money.
As the renovation nears completion, City Chevrolet is positioning itself to become a hub for EV servicing and information. Shirey expressed confidence in the project's long-term success and its ability to cater to the evolving needs of the community.
While the specifics of EV servicing may be unfamiliar to many, City Chevrolet's dedication to embracing this transition and becoming a go-to destination for all EV owners in the region is evident. Shirey concludes, "We may not have all the answers today, but we're committed to adapting and providing the best possible service for our customers."
About City Chevrolet:
City Chevrolet, led by Partner / General Manager Kasey Shirey, is a leading Chevrolet dealership located in Columbia City, Indiana. The dealership has a longstanding commitment to customer satisfaction and is now expanding its services to cater to the growing demand for electric vehicles.
Kasey Shirey
(260) 212-5563
