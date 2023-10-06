Author Bob Johnson's New Audiobook, “God Gave Us Reason, Not Religion,” Reveals How Deism Can Help to Improve the Lives of Those Who Have Moved Beyond Organized Religions
Recent audiobook release “God Gave Us Reason, Not Religion,” from Audiobook Network by author Bob Johnson, is a profound look at the belief system of Deism, which aims to help listeners separate God from religion through innate reasoning, leading to one's ability to fully embrace a fulfilling and meaningful life.
Clearwater, FL, October 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bob Johnson, a Deist since 1984 and is the founder and director of the World Union of Deists, has completed his new audiobook, “God Gave Us Reason, Not Religion”: an eye-opening look at the natural religion and philosophy of Deism, which is belief in God based on reason and nature.
Johnson shares, “Is it logical to believe in God? Is it possible to believe in God beyond a reasonable doubt? Does it make sense that The Supreme Intelligence/God is responsible for the Universe and all the designs and laws of Nature that science is able to discover and that make it possible for you to exist and live? This book answers these questions and many more in a lucid and enjoyable style that will help the reader profoundly realize that there is a very important and very real difference between God and religion, and that it is true that God gave us reason and not religion. These Deistic realizations serve to genuinely liberate the mind and to help many people live more meaningful, joyful and purposeful lives.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Bob Johnson’s new audiobook draws upon the author’s personal life experiences and insight from the great minds of ancient philosophers to provide readers with the tools necessary to embrace and use Deism to improve their own lives, as well as the lives of their family and friends and society as a whole. Through the author’s writings, listeners will discover how Deism can help them to truly open up to a beautiful and meaningful life, world, and Universe.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “God Gave Us Reason, Not Religion” by Bob Johnson through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
