Robots, UFOs, and A.I. Converge at the Brooklyn SciFi Film Festival for 2023 with 130 Films Online and in Theaters
SciFi and independent film fans celebrate the return of the Brooklyn SciFi Film Festival, Oct. 9 - 15, with 130+ films from 26 countries, online or in person.
Brooklyn, NY, October 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Brooklyn SciFi Film Festival returns for 2023 with 135 films selected for screening October 9 through the 15th. SciFi fans from around the world are welcomed to join this one-of-a-kind event as all films will be made available online for streaming and rating through Brooklyn SciFi's Netflix style festival platform. The 2023 festival features films from i26 countries that range from first-time filmmakers to industry veterans.
Classic SciFi themes of time travel, malevolent and friendly robots, clones, space travel, and aliens are well represented along with a renewed focus on A.I. including several A.I. generated films. U.F.O. fans are sure to enjoy several documentaries delving into extraterrestrial visitors including Accidental Truth - UFO Revelations narrated by actor Matthew Modine (Full Metal Jacket, Stranger Things).
The festival kicks off its fourth season on October 9 and will stream online through October 15. There will be special events each night as well as watch parties, voting, panels, and the return of the 4th season of the curated film series The Sixth Borough featuring three outrages dystopian SciFi tales each episode. Think of it as the Black Mirror or Twilight Zone of independent SciFi.
Events include the Best of Brooklyn screening of 12 Brooklyn-based SciFi short films at Stuart Cinema Cafe in Greenpoint, Brooklyn on October 11. Animation Exploration night with a panel of 10 animators followed by an evening of films available online on October 12, a 10th Anniversary online screening of the feature film Computer Chess by director Andrew Bujalski, October 13, and the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in-theater event and after party on Saturday October 14 that will include selected short films followed by awards and an after-party at the House of Wax bar. Tickets are available on Eventbrite or from the Brooklyn SciFi website at brooklynscififilmfest.com.
Film categories for the festival include Live Action Short Films, Animation, Comedy SciFi, SciFi Documentary, Feature Films, Student Films and Young Filmmakers. The complete listing of selected films is available online at the BrooklynSciFiFilmFest.com website.
