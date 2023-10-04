Lucia A. Kulp Honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Ballwin, MO, October 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lucia A. Kulp of Ballwin, Missouri, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and great success in the field of financial services.
About Lucia A. Kulp
Lucia A. Kulp is a branch office administrator with Edward Jones. She is responsible for general administrative duties, management of the branch office, retirement planning, and providing a variety of financial services for their clientele.
Lucia received an A.S. from Lewis and Clark Community College. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, traveling, and religious studies.
For further information visit: www.edwardjones.com
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
