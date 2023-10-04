Neil H. Fishman Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Boynton Beach, FL, October 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Neil H. Fishman, CPA, CFE, FCPA, CAMS of Boynton Beach, Florida, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of accounting.
About Neil H. Fishman
Neil H. Fishman is a CPA and president of Fishman Associates CPA, a full-service accounting firm located in Boynton Beach, Florida. He is a certified public accountant; certified fraud examiner; forensic certified public accountant and a certified anti-money laundering specialist. His firm handles forensic accounting, personal tax preparation, IRS representation and negotiation, business consulting, and other financial services. Fishman specializes in taxation, operations, and tax fraud.
Practicing since 1989, Fishman is licensed as a CPA in New York and Florida. He is a member of the New York State Society of CPAs (NYSSCPA); the Florida Institute of CPAs (FICPA); the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE); the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS); the Forensic CPA Society and the National Conference of CPA Practitioners (NCCPAP). He is also representative from NCCPAP to the National Public Liaison’s office at the Internal Revenue Service.
Fishman has written numerous articles which have appeared in The CPA Journal, published by the New York State Society of CPAs; California CPA, published by the California Society of CPAs and Florida CPA Today published by the Florida Institute of CPAs. He has also been quoted in the Florida Sun-Sentinel, and Insight Magazine, published by the Illinois CPA Society, and has been a guest on several podcasts with Accounting Today. Fishman presents on tax law and fraud to various organizations and group, both to members of the accounting profession and the general public. In addition, he has assisted in the drafting of tax legislation introduced in the United States House of Representatives, assisted in the drafting of testimony presented to the United States Senate, the United States House of Representatives, and discussed tax issues with key support personnel of the United States Senate Committee on Finance, the United States Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions and participates in IRS Conferences with the accounting profession.
A recipient of many honors, Fishman most recently was given the NCCPAP Gold Award for outstanding service to the organization and the profession (2022) and was named as one of the “100 Most Influential People in The Profession for 2019" by Accounting Today. From 2015-2017, Neil served a 3 year term on the Internal Revenue Service Advisory Council (IRSAC).
Born on November 15, 1961 in Bronx, New York, Neil is a graduate of SUNY Oneonta. In his spare time, he likes to golf, go to the theatre, and listen to music.
For more information, visit www.fishmanassoc.com.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
