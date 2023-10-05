Local Bartending School (LBS) Takes Bartending and Mixology Education Nationwide

Local Bartending School is offering Free Bartending and Mixology Lessons and Master Classes in multiple states, introducing the art of bartending to a wider audience. Seasoned local bartenders will conduct these classes, providing valuable insights into the industry. This initiative aims to meet the growing demand in the hospitality sector, where bartending has seen a surge in popularity, with over 70,000 bars and restaurants in the USA.