Local Bartending School (LBS) Takes Bartending and Mixology Education Nationwide

Guttenberg, NJ, October 05, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Local Bartending School (LBS) is proud to introduce a groundbreaking initiative aimed at promoting the art of bartending nationwide. Starting this October, LBS will offer Free Bartending and Mixology Lessons and Master Classes in various states, including New York, New Jersey, Florida, Texas, and California.Schedule for October:Texas:Instructor: Nadine WolfDate & Time: October 18, 2023, at 6 pm PDTVenue: Briar Patch Bar, 508 N Stanton, El Paso, TX 79901NY/NJ/NYC Metro Area:Instructor: John AgnelloDate & Time: October 17, 2023, at 2 pm EDTVenue: Gp Restaurant, 24 69th St., Guttenberg, NJ 07093New Hampshire:Instructor: Philip DilorenzoDate & Time: October 22, 2023, at 1 pm EDTVenue: Bond BBQ and Brewery, 1015 Elm St., Manchester, NH 03101More events to come in November.These enriching sessions will be conducted by seasoned, certified local bartenders, offering a unique opportunity to learn from the best.The aim behind offering free Bartending and Mixology Lessons and Master Classes is to introduce bartending as a revered craft to a wider audience, unveiling exciting career prospects in this rapidly burgeoning industry.Bartending has witnessed an unprecedented surge in popularity, with over 70,000 bars and restaurants thriving across the USA. Local Bartending School extends a warm invitation to everyone, from aspiring mixologists to curious enthusiasts.Local Bartending School is a leading institution dedicated to providing top-tier bartending education and training. With a team of experienced instructors who are passionate about mixology, LBS has been empowering individuals to embark on successful bartending careers for over a decade. Their commitment to excellence and the art of bartending remains unwavering, making LBS the ultimate destination for those eager to master this craft. Visit Local Bartending School to learn more.