Local Bartending School (LBS) Takes Bartending and Mixology Education Nationwide
Local Bartending School is offering Free Bartending and Mixology Lessons and Master Classes in multiple states, introducing the art of bartending to a wider audience. Seasoned local bartenders will conduct these classes, providing valuable insights into the industry. This initiative aims to meet the growing demand in the hospitality sector, where bartending has seen a surge in popularity, with over 70,000 bars and restaurants in the USA.
Guttenberg, NJ, October 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Local Bartending School (LBS) is proud to introduce a groundbreaking initiative aimed at promoting the art of bartending nationwide. Starting this October, LBS will offer Free Bartending and Mixology Lessons and Master Classes in various states, including New York, New Jersey, Florida, Texas, and California.
Schedule for October:
Texas:
Instructor: Nadine Wolf
Date & Time: October 18, 2023, at 6 pm PDT
Venue: Briar Patch Bar, 508 N Stanton, El Paso, TX 79901
NY/NJ/NYC Metro Area:
Instructor: John Agnello
Date & Time: October 17, 2023, at 2 pm EDT
Venue: Gp Restaurant, 24 69th St., Guttenberg, NJ 07093
New Hampshire:
Instructor: Philip Dilorenzo
Date & Time: October 22, 2023, at 1 pm EDT
Venue: Bond BBQ and Brewery, 1015 Elm St., Manchester, NH 03101
More events to come in November.
These enriching sessions will be conducted by seasoned, certified local bartenders, offering a unique opportunity to learn from the best.
The aim behind offering free Bartending and Mixology Lessons and Master Classes is to introduce bartending as a revered craft to a wider audience, unveiling exciting career prospects in this rapidly burgeoning industry.
Bartending has witnessed an unprecedented surge in popularity, with over 70,000 bars and restaurants thriving across the USA. Local Bartending School extends a warm invitation to everyone, from aspiring mixologists to curious enthusiasts.
Local Bartending School is a leading institution dedicated to providing top-tier bartending education and training. With a team of experienced instructors who are passionate about mixology, LBS has been empowering individuals to embark on successful bartending careers for over a decade. Their commitment to excellence and the art of bartending remains unwavering, making LBS the ultimate destination for those eager to master this craft. Visit Local Bartending School to learn more.
Contact
Boris Lozinsky
(877)-879-7958
https://localbartendingschool.com/
