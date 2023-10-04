Chicago-Based Church Marks 30 Years of Global Influence
Renowned for its local roots and global reach, Life Changers International Church is set to commemorate thirty years with a captivating look back and an exciting glimpse forward. Life Changers will be launching several much-needed initiatives, including a local and global next-generation campaign, modern-day slavery outreach, and a children’s literacy project.
Chicago, IL, October 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The celebration unfolds on Sunday, October 8, starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Hoffman Estates Campus, located at 2500 Beverly Road, and continues with a live worship recording session with new original music at 6 p.m. at the downtown Chicago Campus, located at 1337 W. 15th Street. Pastor Gregory Dickow will be speaking at both experiences, and there will also be fun and exciting activities for children at both locations.
Pastor Gregory Dickow, the founder, says, “From our beginning days in a hotel lobby in 1993, I’ve always envisioned a church where everyone is welcome—no matter their past. As we reflect on the fingerprints of God on our lives and church—His grace, mercy, goodness, and love—we are speechless, deeply grateful, and forever thankful. There Is More is our theme for 30 years as we prepare for what’s next. We are a happy, imperfect community who want to continue to dream louder and love stronger.”
Life Changers International Church is a diverse congregation, including people from more than 70 nations. They also reach people in more than 60 countries around the world weekly through television and media.
Both events are free and open to everyone. For more information, please visit https://lifechangerschurch.com
Vanessa Gattone
847-971-1431
lifechangerschurch.com
