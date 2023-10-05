Forensic Accounting Firm Announces Amber Brower Mortensen as New Shareholder
Sage Forensic Accounting, Inc., is proud to announce that Amber Brower Mortensen has been elevated to a shareholder in the firm.
With more than fifteen years of experience, Ms. Mortensen has a deep knowledge of both litigious and non-litigious engagements related to forensic accounting, business valuations and fraud investigations. Amber advises and represents a broad range of clients on these matters, including tracing of marital assets, reconstructing accounting records and damage calculations. In addition, she has been an officer with the Utah Chapter of Certified Fraud Examiners since 2014.
"Sage is delighted to welcome Amber as a shareholder to the firm, it is a long overdue promotion and recognition of the high-quality professional services Amber provides to Sage's clients," said Daniel Rondeau, President of Sage Forensic Accounting, Inc. "Amber's extensive experience ensures Sage's ongoing ability to provide the highest quality forensic accounting services to our clients."
Ms. Mortensen joined the firm in September 2005, where she honed her forensic skills as she moved through the ranks, most recently serving as Manager. She earned her accounting degree from the University of Utah and her Master of Business Administration degree from Texas A&M University- Commerce and has earned her CFE Certification.
About Sage Forensic Accounting
Founded in 2005 and serving clients nationwide, Sage is a forensic accounting firm that provides help when varying financial situations need to be understood and presented in a way that is easy for "non-accountants" to understand. Our team of professionals applies accounting, financial analysis, valuation, and investigative skills in various litigation and non-litigation settings. Sage provides credible analyses that relied upon when an expert is needed.
Danealle Plascencia
801-531-0400
www.sagefa.com
