Author Joseph Snider's New Audiobook, "Devotionals For Business," is a Series of Scripture Verses to Help Listeners Navigate Their Careers While Remaining Faithful to God

Recent audiobook release “Devotionals For Business,” from Audiobook Network author Joseph Snider, is a compilation of Biblical passages and meditative practices to help center one’s mind, body, and soul around the teachings of the Lord throughout every aspect of one’s daily life, in particular their professional lives.