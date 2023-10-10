Author Joseph Snider's New Audiobook, "Devotionals For Business," is a Series of Scripture Verses to Help Listeners Navigate Their Careers While Remaining Faithful to God
Recent audiobook release “Devotionals For Business,” from Audiobook Network author Joseph Snider, is a compilation of Biblical passages and meditative practices to help center one’s mind, body, and soul around the teachings of the Lord throughout every aspect of one’s daily life, in particular their professional lives.
Smithfield, KY, October 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Snider, a faculty member of Indiana Wesleyan University and a lay minister at the Wesleyan Church in Shelbyville, Kentucky, has completed his new audiobook, “Devotionals For Business”: a poignant and faith-based guide to help listeners in keeping God ever present while navigating one’s career.
An assistant professor at Indiana Wesleyan University, Dr. Joseph Snider has been teaching since 1988 and has forty years of experience in information technology. The author has a Bachelor of Science in mathematics, master’s in business administration, and doctorate in business administration focusing on management information systems.
“The purpose of this book is to provide devotionals for business,” writes Snider. “In this volume, the devotionals center on business degree topics. The intended audience for this book is business faculty, business students, or people in business who wish to grow in their faith. The subject matter includes devotionals for accounting, economics, finance, general business, and statistics.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Joseph Snider’s new audiobook is an eye-opening look at how God can be an active participant throughout every aspect of one’s life so long as they keep their heart and mind open to his presence. No matter what professional career track one might find themselves on, Snider provides a valuable way for listeners to connect with the Heavenly Father and incorporate him into any professional experience.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Devotionals For Business” by Joseph Snider through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
