New Study from PocketRN and Stanford Health Care Reveals Efficacy of Novel Nurse-Led Care Delivery Model via Telehealth
PocketRN, a telehealth platform that enables patients and caregivers to receive ongoing and on-demand care at home from expert nurses, today announced the publication of findings in the Journal of Medical Internet Research from its clinical study in conjunction with Stanford Health Care.
Palo Alto, CA, October 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- PocketRN, a telehealth platform that enables patients and caregivers to receive ongoing and on-demand care at home from expert nurses, today announced the publication of findings in the Journal of Medical Internet Research from its clinical study in conjunction with Stanford Health Care. Drawing upon research from a clinical study launched in July 2021 in which Stanford nurses used the PocketRN virtual nursing platform and novel care delivery model to provide after-hour patient visits and patient education via video chat, the study shows that PocketRN has tremendous benefits for patients, caregivers, nurses, and specialty providers.
Implemented in both the Advanced Wound Care Center and Vascular Clinic, visits on the PocketRN platform included patient-initiated visits to address questions on-demand, proactive check-ins to monitor patients and promote care plan adherence, and 48-hour post-op visits to reinforce education and ensure patients were recovering after discharge. The study aimed to demonstrate safety, quality, feasibility, and positive provider and patient experience while reducing the administrative burden on in-person staff, integrating with existing clinic workflows, and giving patients access to additional resources and support.
“Our latest findings show that implementing a virtual nursing care delivery model is clinically appropriate and did not reduce patient quality, experience or outcomes,” said Dr. Samuel Thomas, chief medical officer of PocketRN, and co-author of the paper. “In fact, we found a 98% patient and nurse satisfaction and that virtual nurse-led care delivers continuity of care while reducing ED admissions.”
“Our study also underscores an innovative approach to addressing nurse wellness, work flexibility, and retention,” said Mirini Kim, DNP, head of nursing of PocketRN, and co-author of the paper. “Two nurses in the study without an option to work in-person were able to provide clinical care at the top of their license on our platform, and nurses had greater job satisfaction being able to spend more time providing the empathetic coaching and teaching we love to provide–to both patients and caregivers in the comfort of their homes.”
Key Results from the study:
98% patient satisfaction. The virtual platform allowed for more time for patients and their loved ones to connect with clinical providers during times outside of regular clinic hours when questions and concerns arise drove satisfaction.
98% nurse satisfaction. Provided alternative working options for new nurses. And reduced burnout by allowing nurses to work at top of license, and focus on patient care and education, which they truly enjoy.
20 vs 5 average minutes spent with patient (on PocketRN vs. clinic phone line). Met patients where they were by gaining additional insights from conversations in the home about what matters to them most and identifying barriers. And nurses noted that a teleconference allowed for higher quality of care over phone calls.
85% of visits were from patients proactively managing their care. Delivering a more proactive, empathetic approach engaged patients and promoted continuity of care
30% of patients avoided ED visits. Proactive, nurse-led care caught issues earlier, increased continuity of care and reduced ED admissions.
10 hours saved per nurse per week. Task shifting and load balancing allowed for in-person staff to save time and be more efficient with their time. This contributed to their satisfaction and reduction in burnout as well.
20% escalation to the most specialized care teams. General nurses were able to meet most patient questions and concerns driving cost reduction by alleviating burden on specialty nurses.
To read the full study and publication, please visit this link at the Journal of Medical Internet Research here: https://formative.jmir.org/2023/1/e43258
About PocketRN
PocketRN is a telehealth platform that allows patients, families, and caregivers to video-chat Nurses with the right expertise from the comfort of their own home. Its mission is to give everyone the chance to care and be cared for from home on their time by: enabling nurses to care through coaching, enabling caregivers to confidently support others, and enabling patients to access care when and where they want it. For more information, visit www.pocketrn.com or engage with PocketRN on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
Jayne Jang Belz
872-233-4490
https://pocketrn.com/
