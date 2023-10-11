Author Chelsea L. DeVries's New Audiobook, “Sticks and Stones: Full Story Edition,” is a Beautiful and Compelling Series of Poetry That Explore Difficult Topics of Life
Recent audiobook release “Sticks and Stones: Full Story Edition,” from Audiobook Network author Chelsea L. DeVries, is a stirring and emotionally explosive collection of poems and ruminations woven together to bring comfort to listeners whose lives have been impacted by mental health, suicide, heartbreak, and love.
Hudson, FL, October 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Chelsea L. DeVries, who has wanted to be a writer since she was seven years old, has completed her new audiobook, “Sticks and Stones: Full Story Edition”: a poetry collection written for those who struggle with mental illness and other challenges of life that draws on the author’s own personal experiences.
At the age of fourteen, author Chelsea DeVries earned her first publishing credit with a poem in a student anthology. She then wrote nonstop while doing IB classes in high school and published two YA novels while still in high school, which she has rewritten as an NA romance that she looks to put out as her next publication. A seeker of justice, DeVries uses her words to free the world’s outcast, peculiar, and underdogs from the chains that bind them. When not writing, DeVries runs and does publicity for authors, musicians, and corporate entities with her bookish brand The Smart Cookie Philes. Though she currently resides in Hudson, Florida with two dogs, the author has New Jersey in her veins and enjoys living life large: by enjoying big mugs of dark roast, big slices of cheesecake, and spending countless hours standing near big bodies of water.
In “Sticks and Stones,” DeVries paints a poetic picture of rising above toxicity, love found and love lost, and delves into what it means to find strength in the human spirit. Through poetry, the listener finds a voice of strength and the rebuilding of one’s heart at home with all the sticks and stones thrown upon it. Newly expanded with more full color photos, 41 new poems, and a rewrite of “Drowning in An Ocean of No Tomorrows,” DeVries shows a full poetic picture of turning pain into poetry in order so you can rise above whatever is pulling you under.
Published by Audiobook Network, author Chelsea L. DeVries’s new audiobook is sure to resonate with listeners of all backgrounds, feeding their souls and challenged them to work towards becoming the best version of themselves. In sharing her work, DeVries hopes to connect with listeners and paint the full picture that time, love, and setting proper boundaries really does heal all wounds.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Sticks and Stones: Full Story Edition” by Chelsea L. DeVries through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
