Saunders & Associates Sees Increase in Clientele Due to Rise in Construction Lawsuits
Newport Beach, CA, October 04, 2023 -- Construction lawsuits are on the rise, and Saunders & Associates is experiencing a surge in clientele as a result.
California is one of the states with the highest rates of construction defect litigation in the country. There are a number of factors that contribute to this, including:
- The high cost of housing in California, which can incentivize builders to use cheaper materials and cut corners.
- The state's strict liability laws, which make it easier for homeowners to sue builders and other parties involved in construction projects.
- The large number of construction projects underway in the state, particularly in major metropolitan areas like Los Angeles and San Francisco.
According to a 2022 report by the Construction Defect Litigation Reporter, there were over 10,000 construction defect lawsuits filed in California in 2021. This is up from approximately 8,000 lawsuits filed in 2020 and 6,000 lawsuits filed in 2019.
The rise in construction lawsuits in California is having a significant impact on the construction industry. Builders and developers are facing higher insurance costs and are becoming more reluctant to take on new projects. This is leading to delays and increased costs for consumers.
There are a number of things that can be done to reduce the number of construction lawsuits in California. One step is to reform the state's strict liability laws. Another step is to improve communication and coordination between builders, homeowners, and other parties involved in construction projects.
Construction lawsuits can be complex and expensive, and they often involve large sums of money. If you are facing a construction lawsuit, it is important to hire an experienced attorney to represent you.
An attorney can help you understand your legal rights and options, and they can represent you in court if necessary. Here are some of the benefits of having an attorney during a construction lawsuit:
Knowledge of the law: Construction litigation attorneys have a deep understanding of the laws and regulations that govern the construction industry. This knowledge is essential for navigating the complex legal process involved in a construction lawsuit.
Experience: Construction litigation attorneys have experience handling a wide range of construction disputes. This experience allows them to develop effective legal strategies and to anticipate the other party's arguments.
Resources: Construction litigation attorneys have access to the resources they need to build a strong case on your behalf. This may include hiring experts to testify on your behalf, gathering evidence, and conducting research.
Negotiation skills: Construction litigation attorneys are skilled negotiators. They can help you negotiate a favorable settlement agreement to avoid the need for a trial.
Trial advocacy skills: If your case goes to trial, your construction litigation attorney will represent you in court. They will present your case to the judge and jury and argue for the best possible outcome.
Average Settlement Value and Lawsuits to Settlement Compared to Trial in California for Construction Lawsuits
The average settlement value for construction lawsuits in California varies widely depending on the specific facts of the case, including the severity of the damages, the nature of the dispute, and the willingness of the parties to settle. However, according to a study by the American Bar Association, the median settlement for construction lawsuits in the United States is $300,000.
In California, only about 1% to 5% of construction lawsuits go to trial. The vast majority of cases are settled before they go to trial. This is because construction lawsuits can be very complex and expensive to litigate, and the stakes are often high. Both sides may have an incentive to settle in order to avoid the uncertainty and risk of trial.
According to the same study by the American Bar Association, the average jury verdict for construction lawsuits in the United States is $1.8 million. This is significantly higher than the average settlement value, which suggests that plaintiffs who go to trial may be able to recover more money than if they settle their case.
However, it is important to note that going to trial is a risky proposition. There is no guarantee that a plaintiff will win their case at trial, and even if they do win, they may not recover as much money as they would have if they had settled their case.
If you are facing a construction lawsuit in California, it is important to discuss your options with an experienced attorney. An attorney can help you assess the strengths and weaknesses of your case and can develop a legal strategy that is right for you.
Highlights
- Only about 1% to 5% of construction lawsuits in California go to trial.
- The average settlement value for construction lawsuits in the United States is $300,000.
- The average jury verdict for construction lawsuits in the United States is $1.8 million.
If you are facing a construction lawsuit in California, it is important to consult with an experienced attorney.
