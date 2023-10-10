New Steel Fold-Out Merchandisers Ship Flat, Pop Out in 2 Minutes
Testrite Visual, an elite manufacturer and innovator of visual display solutions is excited to announce the launch of its new line of patented steel fold out merchandisers that is revolutionizing point-of-sale marketing.
Hackensack, NJ, October 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Testrite Visual, an elite manufacturer and innovator of visual display solutions is excited to announce the launch of its new line of patented steel fold out merchandisers that is revolutionizing point-of-sale marketing.
Brands spend millions of dollars each year on visual displays to showcase their products. Many of these displays are bulky to ship, made from unsustainable materials, or constructed from cardboard that degrades quickly. Now, Testrite Visual has harnessed a folding steel display technology that will wow visual merchandisers, brands, and most of all, their customers.
Starting from a patented European design, these are high quality steel merchandisers that ship flat, are deeply branded, and are designed to be reused and restocked again and again. In addition to BIG visual impact, these displays are sustainable, made with recycled materials, and built to last instead of constantly replacing displays.
Benefits of this new display technology include:
-Ships flat, cost efficient shipping ~ 50 displays per skid
- Unfold and set up in 2 minutes no special tools required, associate friendly
- 5x as much graphic space as atypical merchandiser
- Can hold merchandise as heavy as cases of wine
- Rebrandable with store associate friendly graphic change outs
- Designed to be reused and restocked again and again
- 100% steel construction, made with 60% recycled content
- US made, get into stores fast
“This product has proven itself in the European market,” says Testrite President, Jeffrey Rubin, “and we are excited to help brands design revolutionary new merchandising displays.”
Testrite's new fold out merchandisers offer a stylish and sustainable solution that will help brands save money and stand out from the competition. To learn more about Testrite's new line of fold out merchandisers, visit www.testrite.com for more information.
About
Testrite Holdings is an elite US manufacturer of visual display solutions and recognizes the importance of integrating graphics into Visual Merchandising, Communication and Presentation environments with graphics that grab attention and convey messages in a tasteful and effective manner. Testrite has earned an extraordinary reputation for quality and reliability, durability, clean design, and providing value as a US manufacturer. Customers leverage 100-plus years of experience, know-how, and existing tooling and Testrite routinely provides customizable solutions quickly and cost-efficiently. With a team of design, visual merchandising experts, and engineers, customers have the expertise they need from project inception to production and roll out with full logistic support. To learn more about Testrite contact us today at www.testrite.com.
Brands spend millions of dollars each year on visual displays to showcase their products. Many of these displays are bulky to ship, made from unsustainable materials, or constructed from cardboard that degrades quickly. Now, Testrite Visual has harnessed a folding steel display technology that will wow visual merchandisers, brands, and most of all, their customers.
Starting from a patented European design, these are high quality steel merchandisers that ship flat, are deeply branded, and are designed to be reused and restocked again and again. In addition to BIG visual impact, these displays are sustainable, made with recycled materials, and built to last instead of constantly replacing displays.
Benefits of this new display technology include:
-Ships flat, cost efficient shipping ~ 50 displays per skid
- Unfold and set up in 2 minutes no special tools required, associate friendly
- 5x as much graphic space as atypical merchandiser
- Can hold merchandise as heavy as cases of wine
- Rebrandable with store associate friendly graphic change outs
- Designed to be reused and restocked again and again
- 100% steel construction, made with 60% recycled content
- US made, get into stores fast
“This product has proven itself in the European market,” says Testrite President, Jeffrey Rubin, “and we are excited to help brands design revolutionary new merchandising displays.”
Testrite's new fold out merchandisers offer a stylish and sustainable solution that will help brands save money and stand out from the competition. To learn more about Testrite's new line of fold out merchandisers, visit www.testrite.com for more information.
About
Testrite Holdings is an elite US manufacturer of visual display solutions and recognizes the importance of integrating graphics into Visual Merchandising, Communication and Presentation environments with graphics that grab attention and convey messages in a tasteful and effective manner. Testrite has earned an extraordinary reputation for quality and reliability, durability, clean design, and providing value as a US manufacturer. Customers leverage 100-plus years of experience, know-how, and existing tooling and Testrite routinely provides customizable solutions quickly and cost-efficiently. With a team of design, visual merchandising experts, and engineers, customers have the expertise they need from project inception to production and roll out with full logistic support. To learn more about Testrite contact us today at www.testrite.com.
Contact
Testrite VisualContact
Jeffrey Rubin
201-543-0240
www.testrite.com
Jeffrey Rubin
201-543-0240
www.testrite.com
Categories