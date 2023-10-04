Authors Stephen Troy and Leanne Troy's New Audiobook "Would a Maharajah Sleep Here?" Is a Travelog Exploring the Sites, History, and Cultures from Around the World
Recent audiobook release “Would a Maharajah Sleep Here? Diary of a Five-Star Traveler,” from Audiobook Network authors Stephen Troy and Leanne Troy, follows historic explorations, luxury hotel stays, and encounters with interesting people around the world experienced first-hand by the authors across nearly two decades of travels.
San Jose, CA, October 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Stephen Troy and Leanne Troy, two seasoned globetrotters, have completed their new audiobook, “Would a Maharajah Sleep Here? Diary of a Five-Star Traveler”: a charming and engaging collection that presents firsthand stories of luxury travel and discovery by two fun and experienced travelers.
“For more than forty years, [we] have traveled the world in five-star luxuries-flying first-class, staying in the finest hotels, and traveling the narrow streets of exotic ports of call in limousine style,” write Stephen and Leanne. “Don't be mistaken: [we] start each day early in search of adventure and aren't afraid to climb the highest mountain in the rain or to swim with sharks in the deepest oceans. Luxury and convenience only enhance [our] ability to do and see more than the average tourist. By day, you might find [us] hiking the trails of Machu Picchu or exploring the ruins of Petra. At night, [we] may be dining with a maharaja in India or getting their massages at the Royal Palm Resort in Dubai. Filled with luxury, history, and culture, ‘Would a Maharajah Sleep Here?’ will delight any traveler.”
Published by Audiobook Network, authors Stephen Troy and Leanne Troy’s new audiobook will transport listeners to incredible locations as they follow along on Stephen and Leann’s stories chronicling their experiences through the finest hotels in the world and getting whisked away for incredible tours of some of the world’s greatest treasures. Whether listeners are a seasoned traveler, a luxury traveler, a budget traveler, or just a dreamer, the exploits of Steve and Leanne Troy will keep listeners fascinated and entertained while discovering the sites, history, culture, and food in countries around the world.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Would a Maharajah Sleep Here? Diary of a Five-Star Traveler” by Stephen Troy and Leanne Troy through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
