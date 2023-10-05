Devlin Law Firm, LLC and CoreXLegal Cryptocurrency Class Action
Devlin Law Firm, LLC and CoreXLegal have filed a class action on behalf of all consumers who had any fiat or cryptocurrency deposited or invested through an FTX trading platform during the time period of volatility starting before November 6, 2022 and ending after November 8, 2022 (the “Class Period”). The action was filed in the Northern District of California and is Civ. No. 3:23-cv-05038-TLT Lahav v. Binance Holdings Limited et al.
Santa Clara, CA, October 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The complaint alleges that defendants BINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED, BAM TRADING SERVICES INC., BAM MANAGEMENT US HOLDINGS INC. AND CHANGPENG ZHAO violated Securities laws and unfair competition laws to collapse competitor FTX Entities. Allegedly, in reaction to defendants’ tweets and social media comments, FTT price went down from US 23.1510 to US 3.1468. Further, Defendants allegedly were not telling the truth that they had already sold FTT before making tweets and that they had no intention of acquiring FTX entities.
If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the Class, you must file a motion with the Court no later than Friday, December 4, 2023, which is the first business day on which the District Court for the Northern District of California is open that is 60 days after the publication date of October 5, 2023. Any member of the proposed class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice.
The plaintiff is represented by Devlin Law Firm, LLC and CoreXLegal. If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Deepali Brahmbhatt of Devlin Law Firm, LLC at 650-254-9805 or via email at dbrahmbhatt@devlinlawfirm.com.
Devlin Law Firm LLC pursues high-stakes litigation for plaintiffs across a variety of claims and practice areas. Its lawyers are uniquely situated at the intersection of law, finance and technology, with experience that includes litigating in courts throughout the country.
