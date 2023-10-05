Devlin Law Firm, LLC and CoreXLegal Cryptocurrency Class Action

Devlin Law Firm, LLC and CoreXLegal have filed a class action on behalf of all consumers who had any fiat or cryptocurrency deposited or invested through an FTX trading platform during the time period of volatility starting before November 6, 2022 and ending after November 8, 2022 (the “Class Period”). The action was filed in the Northern District of California and is Civ. No. 3:23-cv-05038-TLT Lahav v. Binance Holdings Limited et al.