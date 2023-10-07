Comedian Patrick Sisk Takes His Act Beyond Home Turf, Headlining in Mobile

Comedian Patrick Sisk performs in Mobile, AL, on October 15 at the Alabama Music Box. Celebrated by Orlando Weekly and a finalist in Florida's Funniest Comedian, he's known for a unique style influenced by comedy legends. The show starts at 7 PM, with tickets available online now. Patrick has high-profile endorsements and a rapidly growing fan-base, evidenced by a 332% increase in 2023 merchandise sales. The press is invited but asked not to disclose specific jokes from the performance.