Comedian Patrick Sisk Takes His Act Beyond Home Turf, Headlining in Mobile
Comedian Patrick Sisk performs in Mobile, AL, on October 15 at the Alabama Music Box. Celebrated by Orlando Weekly and a finalist in Florida's Funniest Comedian, he's known for a unique style influenced by comedy legends. The show starts at 7 PM, with tickets available online now. Patrick has high-profile endorsements and a rapidly growing fan-base, evidenced by a 332% increase in 2023 merchandise sales. The press is invited but asked not to disclose specific jokes from the performance.
Mobile, AL, October 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Represented by Wall of Fame Entertainment, LLC, comedian Patrick Sisk is preparing for a pivotal performance in Mobile. This event marks his first show outside of his regular circuit, indicating a crucial phase in his expanding comedic career.
In 2023, Orlando Weekly recognized Sisk as a standout local comedian. This honor complements his earlier achievement as a finalist in Florida's Funniest Comedian. Notable moments from his career include a wildcard spot in the 2022 Riotfest Comedy Competition and a remarkable act at the 2023 Tower City Comedy Festival. Influenced by renowned comedians such as Richard Pryor, Robin Williams, and Chris Farley, Sisk's online content has amassed over 94,000 views.
Event Details Venue: Alabama Music Box, 12 S. Conception St., Mobile, AL 36602 Date: Sunday, October 15
Time: Doors open at 6 PM, Show begins at 7 PM
Tickets: $15
Adam Lowery of Madcap's Comedy Club stated, "Patrick is unmistakably a natural onstage." This sentiment is bolstered by endorsements and collaborations with comedic talents like AJ Wilkerson and Johnny Mac. Off the stage, Sisk witnessed a 332% growth in merchandise sales in 2023, illustrating his growing appeal. Feedback from audiences frequently emphasizes his authentic humor and the distinctive experience he delivers during each performance.
For the Press
We welcome media members to cover and review the event, but ask that specific jokes or content from Patrick's performance be kept under wraps. This maintains the authenticity and surprise for future attendees. Your respect for this request is greatly appreciated.
Media Contact
Daniel Collins | Wall of Fame Entertainment, LLC | P.O. Box 17731, Nashville, TN 37217
Wall of Fame Entertainment Email: daniel@walloffameent.com | Phone: (615) 541-8001
Mark your calendars and join us for an evening of premier comedy. We're excited to add to the rich Mobile experience.
Contact
Wall of Fame Entertainment, LLC
G. Daniel Collins, Jr.
615-541-8001
www.walloffameent.com
Multimedia
Electronic Press Kit (EPK)
Patrick Sisk's EPK offers a compelling snapshot of his rising comedy career, featuring accolades, high-profile endorsements, and impressive stats highlighting his growing fan base and influence in the comedy circuit.
