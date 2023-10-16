Author Margo Siple's New Audiobook, “Passenger 19C: A Memoir of Survival,” Recounts the Author's Experience in Surviving an Airline Crash and the Aftermath That Followed
Recent audiobook release “Passenger 19C: A Memoir of Survival,” from Audiobook Network author Margo Siple, is a gripping true story that follows the author through surviving a tragic plane crash and how the incident changed her life forever. Throughout her memoir, Siple reflects upon how she put her life back together and the ways in which she was able to move past the lasting trauma.
Littleton, CO, October 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Margo Siple, an avid reader, traveler, and animal lover enjoying her retirement with her husband, Kelly, has completed her new audiobook, “Passenger 19C: A Memoir of Survival”: a powerful account of the author’s experience in surviving an airline crash as well as the fallout from the experience, including her journey in healing from the emotional trauma that came from the incident.
"On July 19, 1989, I was the passenger in seat 19-C, aboard United Flight 232, which crash-landed in a Sioux City, Iowa, cornfield after losing all hydraulics,” writes Siple. “Flight 232 was one of the fifth deadliest airline crashes involving a DC-10. Among the 296 souls on board, 112 perished, including 1 airline attendant; 172 passengers survived, as well as 3 pilots and 7 flight attendants. Many of the 184 people who survived were seriously injured, while very few passengers walked away under their own power. I was one of the few who walked away without a scratch.
“Although there were many years of emotional healing afterward, I was able to put my life back together and reflect on this life-changing event. Survivor's guilt, processing, healing, moving on. These affect the lives of the survivors and the families of those who perished. Many questions of why this happened will never be answered. Only after many years did I stop asking the question of 'why did I survive, and others die?' I will always be processing, healing, and moving on, but I am at the point in my life now that I can talk about and remember that fateful day without having any survivor's guilt."
Published by Audiobook Network, author Margo Siple’s new audiobook follows the author’s experience on the damaged aircraft, her survival, and the aftermath that changed her life, as well as other significant events that happened to her before and after the airline crash in which the adversity that she faced challenged her and her faith numerous times. Through sharing her story, Siple weaves a heartfelt and deeply personal account about surviving the multitude of adversities that one can face throughout their life so that they can apply their life lessons to each and every day that they are blessed with.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Passenger 19C: A Memoir of Survival” by Margo Siple through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
