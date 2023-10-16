Author Margo Siple's New Audiobook, “Passenger 19C: A Memoir of Survival,” Recounts the Author's Experience in Surviving an Airline Crash and the Aftermath That Followed

Recent audiobook release “Passenger 19C: A Memoir of Survival,” from Audiobook Network author Margo Siple, is a gripping true story that follows the author through surviving a tragic plane crash and how the incident changed her life forever. Throughout her memoir, Siple reflects upon how she put her life back together and the ways in which she was able to move past the lasting trauma.