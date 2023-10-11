Stedman Graham to Deliver Keynote Speech at Nurses Pub Gala and Networking Event-KCAL's Rudabeh Shahbazi Will Host
The Nurses Pub is hosting it's annual scholarship gala. Keynote Speaker Stedman Graham to deliver a powerful message on the topic of leadership.
Los Angeles, CA, October 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Stedman Graham, business advisor, author of 12 books, including two New York Times best sellers and one Wall Street Journal best seller, will deliver the keynote speech on the topic of Identity Leadership, based on the philosophy “One cannot lead anyone else until you first lead yourself,” at the annual Nurses Pub Scholarship Gala. Graham's expertise supports the interests of medical professionals, executives and other leaders.
According to Mona Clayton, founder of the Nurses Pub, "We are extremely delighted to have Mr. Graham as our keynote speaker this year. Nurses are the backbone of the medical profession and leadership is the forefront of the nursing profession. We need effective leadership to actively combat the nursing shortage and support the upcoming future of nursing." She adds, "Nursing is business and nurses need to enhance leadership skills to promote bringing fresh nurses into the field."
The Nurses Pub Scholarship Gala, whose theme is "Working Today for 100K Future Nurses," will be held from 5 – 11 p.m. on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the Terranea Resort, 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes. Guests will enjoy a champagne reception, followed by a three-course dinner, in addition to networking opportunities with diverse professionals, and presentations by several first-class speakers. Panoramic views of the ocean and entertainment complement the activities.
Three-time Emmy Award-winning journalist and anchor on KCAL's morning news Rudabeh Shahbazi will host this evening of glitz, glamour and giving.
Since 2018, Nurses Pub, a non-profit organization, has provided nursing students with tangible resources and career support. According to Clayton, "Our goal is to reach 100,000 future nurses worldwide and to educate students about the possibility of what the profession holds. This gala is not just for nurses," she continues. "Anyone in need of enhancing leadership skills is invited to celebrate leadership and community at the Nurse Pub's Scholarship Gala."
For more information or to request an interview with Ms. Clayton, please email hello@eighm.com, visit our website at www.thenursespub.org, or call/text (562) 537-1646.
For tickets, sponsorship requests or donations please visit www.nursespubgala23.com.
