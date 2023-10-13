German Cleveland Ambassador David Jakupca Says the Word Nazi is Racist and Should be Banned from Use in the English Language

"Nazi is a four letter word," says German Cleveland Ambassador David Jakupca, "It casts a negative connotation today on all people, especially Germans and on the occasion of October 6, 2023 National German-American Day, I say this denigratory word be officially labeled racist and excised from use in the public language."