German Cleveland Ambassador David Jakupca Says the Word Nazi is Racist and Should be Banned from Use in the English Language
"Nazi is a four letter word," says German Cleveland Ambassador David Jakupca, "It casts a negative connotation today on all people, especially Germans and on the occasion of October 6, 2023 National German-American Day, I say this denigratory word be officially labeled racist and excised from use in the public language."
Cleveland, OH, October 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- "The word Nazi has historically never been used in a proper way and few words in modern use have been abused as much as the word Nazi for some, there is immense trauma attached to even hearing the word, and rightfully so," says David Jakupca, founder of the International Center for Environmental Arts (ICEA), a global social justice organization.
War is a catalyst for change in many aspects of society. Beyond the immediate destruction and loss it brings, conflict also leaves a lasting impact on culture, art, and language. One of the most noticeable effects of war on language is the creation and evolution of war-related terminology. War involves propaganda, which aims to shape public opinion and manipulate perceptions. Language plays a vital role in these efforts, with propagandists carefully choosing words and phrases to evoke specific emotions or convey particular messages. Through linguistic manipulation, governments and military powers can control narratives, rally support, and demonize enemies.
For example, during World War II, the term "Nazi" was used by Allied powers to dehumanize and vilify the German people. Similarly, the term Swastika, a misnomer appropriated from a Asian religious symbol is still used today in place of Hakenkreuz, the logo used by the Nazi political party in the Third Reich. The power of language in shaping public opinion during times of war cannot be underestimated. Later, when one country wins a war, the language of the occupier often seeps into the daily lives and vocabulary of the occupied people. This linguistic assimilation can occur through various means, such as education, media, and the presence of military personnel. ICEA created the Worlds Children Peace Monument (WCPM) to assist in educating the Worlds Children that if a word has a negative or deraugatoiry connotation, then it must be corrected or obliterated from public use.
The usage of the word Nazi is especially problematic with students because of the daily misuse of the word out of its proper context. Like what happened to Brooklyn High School coach Tim McFarland who resigned after players used the term “Nazi” in play calls during a high school football game.
https://apnews.com/article/ohio-football-nazi-play-resign-brooklyn-beachwood-426a125a44790906c52601a654ad7998
"Coach McFarland is not guilty of being a racist but he is a victim of society - harmed by his surrounding environment," says Jakupca. "If the word Nazi is not appropriate in a casual setting, then it is especially not appropriate in an academic setting."
This is the reason Ambassador Jakupca is calling on America to rally and protect their linguistic German heritage and promote and value the importance of language as a repository of cultural identity.
About: Nazi is the acronym of the National Socialist German Workers' party that was disbanded after WWII.
About: October 6 is National German-American Day in the United States, proclaimed in 1983 by President Ronald Reagan, America is called on to recall the contributions and advancements of more than 44 million Americans that claim German ancestry. They are the largest group of immigrants in the United States. It is the beginning of October National German-American Month.
About: David Jakupca, is an American Philosopher, Ambassador, Artist, Activist and Author. He serves both as American Cultural Ambassador and Universal Peace Ambassador in International capacities. He is extremely influential through his works, especially as philosophical advocate and practitioner of the environmental arts methods educating the Sustainable Age revolution. He is recognized as the "Spiritual Father of the Environmental Art Movement" and is the co-creator with his wife Renate of the Theory of Iceality on Environmental Arts.
He is the Artist that created the "People not Mascots" logo at the ARK in Berea Eco-Museum, that become the most recognized anti-racist logo in existence and changed the way people view the worlds trillion dollar sports industries! (see Thirty Year History of the Iconic "People-not-Mascots" Logo)
From the EXPO 2000 - the Worlds Fair held in Hanover, Germany, he designed and created the Gift of Peace from Germany to the Cleveland Cultural Gardens the Worlds Children Peace Monument (WCPM): it is the cornerstone of the Cleveland National Peace Plan - Building the National Coast-to-Coast "Great American Peace Trail" to Stem the Violence, Create Jobs, Restore Parks and Unite America.
October National German American History Month
October is National German American Heritage Month in recognition of the founding of Germantown, Pennsylvania in October 1683. Fifteen percent of Americans are of German descent, which is the largest ancestral group in the United States
