Author Rebekah Right's New Audiobook, "Born to Lose," is a Compelling Memoir That Reflects Upon the Countless Trials the Author Has Endured Over the Course of Her Life
Recent audiobook release “Born to Lose,” from Audiobook Network author Rebekah Right, is a heartfelt and poignant autobiographical account exploring the struggles the author has been forced to face, beginning with some of her earliest memories. Through her writings, Right explores how each of her traumas shaped her views of the world and questions why it seems people are sometimes born to suffer.
Shreveport, LA, October 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rebekah Right has completed her new audiobook, “Born to Lose”: a powerful series of experiences from the author’s life that reflect upon the trials and challenges she has been forced to overcome at every turn, and how her faith has shifted and transformed with each heartbreak and trauma she has survived.
“Memories of childhood, of youth, of now...why am I continuously being afflicted, scorned, rejected, tormented and an outcast?” shares Right. “I was already experiencing it. Why? What was I to learn from pain and suffering? Why was pain and suffering necessary for me? My God, My God, where are Thou?
“Why does it cost so much to want what should be natural and free? A human right. What pleasure or reward is there in suffering? Loving parents get no satisfaction from watching their children suffer. How then would God do nothing while watching his creation suffer and he being God is able to stop us from suffering?
“We are taught that we humans are less than God, yet, when we are being loving parents, would stop our children from suffering. Something is very wrong with our teaching of God. Was religion simply a slave tactic to control slaves? After doing all that you were taught, praying, fasting, attending church, letting go of worldly things, (smoking, drinking, out partying, etc.), yet trouble continues. It brings you to one conclusion. What have I done? Only one answer.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Rebekah Right’s new audiobook is a profoundly emotional and deeply intimate self-portrait that discusses important truths the author has gleaned over the course of her life. Thought-provoking and stirring, “Born to Lose” is sure to connect with listeners who have felt that they have constantly been kicked down by life and help them to know that they are not alone in their struggles.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Born to Lose” by Rebekah Right through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
