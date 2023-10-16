Author Rebekah Right's New Audiobook, "Born to Lose," is a Compelling Memoir That Reflects Upon the Countless Trials the Author Has Endured Over the Course of Her Life

Recent audiobook release “Born to Lose,” from Audiobook Network author Rebekah Right, is a heartfelt and poignant autobiographical account exploring the struggles the author has been forced to face, beginning with some of her earliest memories. Through her writings, Right explores how each of her traumas shaped her views of the world and questions why it seems people are sometimes born to suffer.