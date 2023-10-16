Author Melvin Edwards's New Audiobook, “Eldene Ana McGrady: Tragedy, Adventure, and a New Beginning,” is a Profound Story of One Family’s Loss, Grief, and Hope
Recent audiobook release “Eldene Ana McGrady: Tragedy, Adventure, and a New Beginning,” from Audiobook Network author Melvin Edwards, is a powerful story of a mother of two who decides to start her life over and move out west with her children to the Oregon Territory after a tragic accident takes her husband form her.
Snohomish, WA, October 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Melvin Edwards, a prolific author who is always ready for a new adventure for himself, has completed his new audiobook, “Eldene Ana McGrady: Tragedy, Adventure, and a New Beginning”: a compelling tale that centers around a recently widowed mother of two, who decides to sell her belongings and leave her painful memories of her husband behind as she and her children move out west, embarking on a life changing journey.
A loving husband of sixty-two years and a father of five, author Melvin Edwards not only adores his family but has a great love for the outdoors and life in general. He joined the navy at the young age of seventeen, got married at twenty-one, and spent the next ten-plus years in the Forest Service as a fire control officer and recreation manager. As the forest administration changed, the author decided to change his career. He has lived in or traveled through most of the country he has written about.
Melvin shares, “Eldene McGrady is the mother of two teenage children. Taylor, a strapping six-foot fifteen-and-half-year-old, and his little sister, Patty, who is fourteen, just eleven months younger than Taylor. Eldene is suddenly widowed due to an accident in which her husband, Jake, is killed. Her grief is such that she just can't continue their life in Baltimore and sells all her holdings and decides, along with her children, to plan and join a wagon train and move West to the Oregon Territory. The year is 1848, the estimated travel time is seven months, and the going will be rough.
“Little did our feisty redhead heroine know how drastic life was about to change for her and her two teenage children. They were not prepared for a tragedy that was sending them into an unexpected and adventurous trek across territories she had little knowledge of, but staying in Baltimore with memories at every turn left her no choice.
“With the help of her parents, James and Patrica Sweeny (Irish Immigrants), they mapped out the trip. Her parents provided equipment, vehicles and supplies for the long trip west. Good wishes and prayers were sent along with love from all their family and friends. The Adventure Begins.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Melvin Edwards’s new audiobook is a gripping story of the incredible impact death can have on a family, and the struggle to recover after such a tragic loss. Expertly paced and emotionally explosive, Melvin weaves a moving story that is sure to leave listeners in suspense with every turn of the page and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Eldene Ana McGrady: Tragedy, Adventure, and a New Beginning” by Melvin Edwards through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
