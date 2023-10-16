Author Melvin Edwards's New Audiobook, “Eldene Ana McGrady: Tragedy, Adventure, and a New Beginning,” is a Profound Story of One Family’s Loss, Grief, and Hope

Recent audiobook release “Eldene Ana McGrady: Tragedy, Adventure, and a New Beginning,” from Audiobook Network author Melvin Edwards, is a powerful story of a mother of two who decides to start her life over and move out west with her children to the Oregon Territory after a tragic accident takes her husband form her.