Denise B. Flemming Honored as a Woman of the Month for October 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

New York, NY, October 11, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Denise B. Flemming of New York, New York, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for October 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and great success in the field of entertainment.About Denise B. FlemmingDenise B. Flemming is the owner, an actress, and a playwright with Hard Earned Years Productions, LLC. With over 40 years' of experience, she is responsible for writing and performing a one woman show. Denise writes and performs about those issues that "BOTHER" her. She focuses on topics dealing with sociological issues and humanity. Denise admits, "I am a mirror. As a performing artist I reflect humanity. I give you a chance to look at ourselves so that you the audience can get a good look at where we are in humanity, so that the audience can arrive at their own truth."Growing up in a middle-class family in Chicago, Denise gained a love of theater and art from her parents; her father was a creative carpenter in his spare time and her mother was very active in exposing her daughters to all of the arts. "I would hold my family hostage until I had performed for them. I divided my time between acting and dancing and putting on neighborhood productions," said Flemming. "I produced plays complete with commercials, circus entertainments, and fantastic home-made costumes."Denise earned an M.F.A. from the University of Southern California. She belongs to League of Professional Theater Women and NACA.In her spare time, Denise enjoys music, art museums and is a caring animal lover.