Author Robert M. Zelazo's New Audiobook, "Time of Trial," Follows a Malpractice Trial Against a Doctor Whose Personal Life is Falling Apart Along with His Career
Recent audiobook release “Time of Trial,” from Audiobook Network author Robert M. Zelazo, tells the story of a malpractice trial involving a nursing home patient who dies of complications following a fall in the nursing home. The patient's doctor, Jon Ziebaska, must endure the subsequent trial and defend his name, all the while watching his wife slip away from him due to her dementia.
Saint Albans, VT, October 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Robert M. Zelazo has completed his new audiobook, “Time of Trial”: a gripping novel that follows the fallout and malpractice suit following the death of a nursing home patient that raises questions about his care, all the while the doctor’s wife begins to suffer the warning signs of Alzheimer’s.
“Exploring the pernicious underpinnings of the medical malpractice industry, ‘Time of Trial’ is a novel that chronicles one doctor's struggle to defend himself against an unjust malpractice suit,” writes Zelazo. “Early one morning in a Vermont emergency room, Martin Wennar dies of cardiac arrest despite the best efforts of the staff to save him. Having suffered from senile dementia and the frequent falls that accompanied the condition, no one is surprised when the seventy-year-old man passes away. His primary care physician, Jon Ziebaska, is very surprised, however, when he receives word that Martin's wife, Kathy, is suing him for malpractice.
“Initially confident, Jon reviews the patient's records and believes nothing even remotely questionable occurred during the care of his patient. Yet forces beyond his comprehension are at work. To make matters worse, Cassy, Jon's beautiful and loving wife of several decades, is diagnosed with Alzheimer's and begins to slowly slip away from him. Ultimately, ‘Time of Trial’ critiques the legal and medical professions for their involvement in an industry that in the end helps no one.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Robert M. Zelazo’s new audiobook is a powerful critique of the legal and medical professions, exploring their involvement in an industry that in the end helps no one. Expertly paced and character driven, Zelazo weaves a compelling and relevant tale that is sure to resonate with listeners and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Time of Trial” by Robert M. Zelazo through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
