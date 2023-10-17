Author Jesse Fiedor's New Audiobook, “Angels From Heaven: My miraculous cure from Epilepsy,” Reveals How the Author’s Faith Helped Him to Overcome Incredible Challenges
Recent audiobook release “Angels From Heaven: My miraculous cure from Epilepsy,” from Audiobook Network author Jesse Fiedor, is a true, faith-based story of the miracles that have taken place throughout the author’s journey before and after becoming a Christian and how the Lord sent him innumerable blessings in order to heal him from a life of illness.
Corona, CA, October 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jesse Fiedor has completed his new audiobook, “Angels From Heaven: My miraculous cure from Epilepsy”: a powerful memoir that details the author’s healing through his faith and relationship with the Lord that gave him his life back.
“‘Angels From Heaven’ is the true story of my life as a child, disabled for life at age ten and not expected to live due to the horrific grand mal seizures from Epilepsy,” writes Jesse. “I turned my life over to God and he sent me angel after angel where I experienced the miracles that gave me life and my faith in God when I became a Christian. I never gave up and praise God for what he has done for me by sending me angels from heaven. The book details what I went through as a child with epilepsy and how I accomplished what I did in life with so many unbelievable miracles that took place where God was actually speaking to me in many different ways. The many events that took place on my forty-four-year journey were as if God was walking with me every step of the way.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Jesse Fiedor’s new audiobook is testament to the incredible blessings the Lord’s followers can receive when they allow him into their hearts and minds, placing their complete faith in him. Through sharing his story, Jesse hopes to reach listeners of all backgrounds and fill their hearts with love, kindness, and the belief and trust in God so that he may help carry them through whatever trials they face.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Angels from Heaven: My miraculous cure from Epilepsy” by Jesse Fiedor through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
