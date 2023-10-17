Author Jesse Fiedor's New Audiobook, “Angels From Heaven: My miraculous cure from Epilepsy,” Reveals How the Author’s Faith Helped Him to Overcome Incredible Challenges

Recent audiobook release “Angels From Heaven: My miraculous cure from Epilepsy,” from Audiobook Network author Jesse Fiedor, is a true, faith-based story of the miracles that have taken place throughout the author’s journey before and after becoming a Christian and how the Lord sent him innumerable blessings in order to heal him from a life of illness.