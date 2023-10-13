Saelig Announces Affordable Powerful QuantAsylum QA403 24-Bit Audio Analyzer
The compact and economical QA403 is well-suited to 99% of audio analysis situations to deliver the efficient performance and consistent results needed, with margin, for testing most of today’s audio products.
Fairport, NY, October 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Saelig Company, Inc. has announced the availability of the QA403, the fourth-generation audio analyzer from QuantAsylum. The QA403 extends the functionality of its predecessor the QA402 with improved noise and distortion performance, in addition to a flatter response at band edges. The QA403 is a driverless USB device, so it’s ready as soon as its connected to a PC running the supplied free software, which can run directly from a thumb drive if needed. The QA403 comes with a factory calibration in its flash memory, ensuring consistent unit-to-unit performance for reproducible results on additional analyzers.
In a few clicks the user can obtain the frequency response, THD(+N), gain, SNR and more for a device-under test. The QA403 offers 8 gain input ranges (0 to +42 dBV in 6 steps), and 4 gain output ranges (-12 to +18 dBV in 10 dB steps). This ensures consistent performance over very wide range of input and output levels. The maximum AC input to the QA403 is +32 dBV = 40Vrms. The maximum DC is ±40V, and the maximum ACPEAK + DC = ±56V.
The QA403 supports a REST interface, making it easy to automate measurements in most common languages from Python to C++ to Visual Basic to enable remote control. Measurements are fast and responsive, usually with dozens of commands being processed per second. The QA403 is isolated and USB-powered from a PC, thus eliminating phantom ground loops. The current consumption is higher than 500 mA, so running from a powered USB hub may be advisable if the control PC cannot support the higher current draw. The software application reports both USB voltage and current, making it easy to know if a powered hub is needed.
Features
24-bit ADC/DAC
Up to 192 kSa/s
Fully isolated from PC
Differential Input/Output
8 input gain ranges (0 to +42 dBV); 4 output gain ranges (-12 to +18 dBV).
Max AC input = +32 dBV = 40 Vrms. Max DC input = ±40 V, Max ACPEAK + DC = ±56 V.
USB-powered
Built-in Attenuator
The compact size of the QA403 (7” x 1.75” x 3.8” and 1lb) means that the QA403 can be taken almost anywhere. It is well-suited to 99% of audio analysis situations to deliver the efficient performance needed, with margin, for testing most of today’s audio products. Made in USA by QuantAsylum, the QA403 is available now from technical distributor Saelig Company, Inc.
In a few clicks the user can obtain the frequency response, THD(+N), gain, SNR and more for a device-under test. The QA403 offers 8 gain input ranges (0 to +42 dBV in 6 steps), and 4 gain output ranges (-12 to +18 dBV in 10 dB steps). This ensures consistent performance over very wide range of input and output levels. The maximum AC input to the QA403 is +32 dBV = 40Vrms. The maximum DC is ±40V, and the maximum ACPEAK + DC = ±56V.
The QA403 supports a REST interface, making it easy to automate measurements in most common languages from Python to C++ to Visual Basic to enable remote control. Measurements are fast and responsive, usually with dozens of commands being processed per second. The QA403 is isolated and USB-powered from a PC, thus eliminating phantom ground loops. The current consumption is higher than 500 mA, so running from a powered USB hub may be advisable if the control PC cannot support the higher current draw. The software application reports both USB voltage and current, making it easy to know if a powered hub is needed.
Features
24-bit ADC/DAC
Up to 192 kSa/s
Fully isolated from PC
Differential Input/Output
8 input gain ranges (0 to +42 dBV); 4 output gain ranges (-12 to +18 dBV).
Max AC input = +32 dBV = 40 Vrms. Max DC input = ±40 V, Max ACPEAK + DC = ±56 V.
USB-powered
Built-in Attenuator
The compact size of the QA403 (7” x 1.75” x 3.8” and 1lb) means that the QA403 can be taken almost anywhere. It is well-suited to 99% of audio analysis situations to deliver the efficient performance needed, with margin, for testing most of today’s audio products. Made in USA by QuantAsylum, the QA403 is available now from technical distributor Saelig Company, Inc.
Contact
Saelig Co., Inc.Contact
Alan Lowne
585-385-1750
www.saelig.com
71A Perinton Parkway
Fairport, NY 14450
USA
Alan Lowne
585-385-1750
www.saelig.com
71A Perinton Parkway
Fairport, NY 14450
USA
Categories