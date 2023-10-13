P.O.W.E.R.’S (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Annual Red Carpet Awards Gala/Breast Cancer Charity Event to be Held October 19
Manhasset, NY, October 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) will hold its annual Red Carpet Awards Gala on Thursday, October 19 at the Mansion at Oyster Bay in Woodbury, New York. Headquartered on Long Island, P.O.W.E.R. has members from all over the United States and Canada. The gala bring members together to meet, mingle, and form new business connections.
The event honors 11 P.O.W.E.R.-ful women for their exceptional achievements and expertise in their chosen field. This year, P.O.W.E.R. has also selected one male honoree, for his dedication to helping empower women to be their best selves.
This year’s honorees are: Harris Faulkner, Woman of the Year; Christie Brinkley, Icon Award; Dr. David Pincus, Man of the Year; Patricia L. Blake, Hope & Inspiration Award; Deborah Adler, Top Mom Award; Theresa (Terry) Prag, Angel Award; Captain Sandy Yawn, Glass Ceiling Award; Dr. Kelly Mattone, Inside/Out Beauty Award; Rainere Martin, Music Legacy Award; Dr. Rajasree Roy, Power Top Doctor and Dottie Herman, Top Real Estate Mogul, and Gerri Willis, Pink Ribbon Award.
“These individuals inspire us to be the best we can be,” said P.O.W.E.R. Founder Tonia DeCosimo. “They prove that with commitment, passion, and perseverance anything is possible.”
To coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Babylon Breast Cancer Coalition (BBCC), a grassroots, volunteer-based nonprofit organization that serves the entire Township of Babylon, New York. The BBCC provides direct patient services and support to help ease the burdens that breast and all gynecological cancers put on patients and their families.
“The Babylon Breast Cancer Coalition is a wonderful organization and we are especially thrilled to help support them as many of the women who will be attending, including some of our honorees, are cancer survivors,” said DeCosimo.
The evening will include dining, dancing, and entertainment provided by Al Magliano, DJ; DJ Louie; Rainere Martin, Singer; Russell, Hollywood Events; Sal Valentinetti, Singer and Slava Fadeyev, Ballet. Event sponsors include Charles Gucciardo, The Gucciardo Law Firm; Darcy Knapp Fricks, Knapp Sisters Rental, Ltd.; Maureen Tara Nelson, MTN Matchmaking; SohoJohnny Pasquale, Let Me Help Inc.; Cheryl Hayes, Strollin Pawz; Dr. David Pincus, Pincus Plastic Surgery; Dr. Dawn Siglain-Parente, Wellness Matters; Edward Secker, CPA; Felicia Kasow, Pure Mammography and Jennifer Villano, Compass. Power appreciates all those who all those who donated and contributed to the evening including Francesca Caputo Giuliano, Never Too Late to Love; Alex M. Wolff, Concierge Photography and Video; Brian, Flowers by Brian; Dorothy D’Amore, hair stylist; Edward Jarvis, RE/MAX; Gail King and Shelly Cohen, Looking to Make a Difference with Gail; Katrina D’Onofrio, makeup artist; Lia Nelson, Imagine Photography; Marissa Stissi, hair styling; Maureen Tara Nelson, MTN Matchmaking; Slava and Fadayev Ballet; Steve Kirschbaum and Skylar, Celene Calvagna, The Recipe Therapist; The Mansion at Oyster Bay; Alicia Grande, Grande Cosmetics; Anthony Scotto Restaurants; Bobby, Triple Crown; Butera’s; Christopher Allen; Estée Lauder, Bloomingdales; Fox’s Designer Collection; Holly Boxenhorn, Personal Life Coach; Il Toscano Restaurant; Jackson Hall Restaurant; Jasmine Rostamian, Bella Sophia Jewelry; Kathy Sempecos, Prism Med Spa; Lookable Eyewear; Louis Barricelli; Cousin John’s Cafe & Bakery; Marcy Manfredonia, Nationwide Maintenance; Mary Ann Caputo, Support for People with Oral and Head and Neck Cancer (SPOHNC); Michael Cannata, Rivkin Radler; Mixology Clothing; NY Surgical Group; Pina Soares, Grace’s Market; Salon D’Amore; Tsikki Thau; Twenty5A Clothing; Valentina Janek, Long Island Breakfast Club and Wendy Rubin, WIR Advisors LLC. Special thanks to Terry Prag and The Babylon Breast Cancer Coalition for all they do each and every day.
For more information about joining P.O.W.E.R. visit www.powerwoe.com
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
