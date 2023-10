Attorney Appointed by Families of Kidnap Victims Releases Quote

Poplar Bluff, MO, October 15, 2023 --( PR.com )-- In a statement received by email on 10/12/2023, Calev Myers, an Israeli Attorney whose office is in Jerusalem, issued the following statement:"On the morning of October 7, during the holiday of Sukkot (Feast of Tabernacles), 1,000 Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel, with one mission: murdering as many Israeli civilians as possible."They moved wildly through the neighborhoods adjacent to the Gaza strip in vans and on motorcycles and for hours executed, murdered, raped, and burned alive more than 1,300 Israeli women, elderly, children, and babies."Their cruelty managed to supersede the cruelty of Isis with its horrors."They celebrated this cruelty, which has not been seen since the horror of the Holocaust in the darkest days of Europe, on their return to Gaza."They kidnapped around 150 Israelis while abusing and raping them. Some of them are citizens of Europe, and the USA, including women, elderly, children, and babies."Europe (and the USA) cannot stand by and remain silent as it did in 1939, and must raise one clear voice - for the immediate release of all the Israeli hostages without any conditions!"We are all Israel!"