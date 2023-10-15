Apolonia Pina Completes Specialized Training, Builds Expertise in the Luxury Real Estate Market the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing
The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s training gives real estate professionals the knowledge, skills, and resources to effectively serve affluent clients. Apolonia Pina with Realty One Summerlin in Las Vegas completed Luxury Home Marketing training offered by The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, the premier independent authority in training and designation for real estate agents working in the luxury residential market.
Las Vegas, NV, October 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Apolonia Pina completes specialized training, builds expertise in the luxury real estate market.
The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s training gives real estate professionals the knowledge, skills, and resources to effectively serve affluent clients.
Apolonia Pina with Realty One Summerlin in Las Vegas completed Luxury Home Marketing training offered by The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, the premier independent authority in training and designation for real estate agents working in the luxury residential market. Real estate professionals who complete this training build the knowledge, skills, and expertise required to support the unique needs of affluent buyers and sellers of high-end properties.
The completion of this focused training also provides Apolonia Pina with membership into The Institute, which connects them to exclusive resources and benefits that Apolonia can use to successfully market their luxury residential listings and find qualified buyers for high-end property in the Las Vegas communities and beyond.
“Institute members represent the most qualified and skilled luxury real estate professionals in their respective markets,” said Diane Hartley, general manager of The Institute. “They understand the unique needs of high-net-worth individuals when it comes to listing and selling luxury estates and have access to an extensive network of successful luxury agents made possible by The Institute.”
Apolonia has been in real estate since 2021 and specializes in Veterans Assistance and those who are Spanish speaking.
“The training provided me with insight about how to care for our Armed Forces Veterans as well as others who speak other languages that wish to get into home ownership, introduced me to new marketing techniques, and provided valuable networking contacts with other agents who specialize in luxury,” said Apolonia.
For more information about the luxury market in Las Vegas, San Diego, and Los Angeles, contact Apolonia Pina with Realty One at 619 254 1963.
For more information, contact:
Apolonia Pina
Realty One Summerlin S.0193274
619 254 1963
apolonia.pina.sd@gmail.com
The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s training gives real estate professionals the knowledge, skills, and resources to effectively serve affluent clients.
Apolonia Pina with Realty One Summerlin in Las Vegas completed Luxury Home Marketing training offered by The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, the premier independent authority in training and designation for real estate agents working in the luxury residential market. Real estate professionals who complete this training build the knowledge, skills, and expertise required to support the unique needs of affluent buyers and sellers of high-end properties.
The completion of this focused training also provides Apolonia Pina with membership into The Institute, which connects them to exclusive resources and benefits that Apolonia can use to successfully market their luxury residential listings and find qualified buyers for high-end property in the Las Vegas communities and beyond.
“Institute members represent the most qualified and skilled luxury real estate professionals in their respective markets,” said Diane Hartley, general manager of The Institute. “They understand the unique needs of high-net-worth individuals when it comes to listing and selling luxury estates and have access to an extensive network of successful luxury agents made possible by The Institute.”
Apolonia has been in real estate since 2021 and specializes in Veterans Assistance and those who are Spanish speaking.
“The training provided me with insight about how to care for our Armed Forces Veterans as well as others who speak other languages that wish to get into home ownership, introduced me to new marketing techniques, and provided valuable networking contacts with other agents who specialize in luxury,” said Apolonia.
For more information about the luxury market in Las Vegas, San Diego, and Los Angeles, contact Apolonia Pina with Realty One at 619 254 1963.
For more information, contact:
Apolonia Pina
Realty One Summerlin S.0193274
619 254 1963
apolonia.pina.sd@gmail.com
Contact
Zilberberg InternationalContact
Apolonia Pina
619-254-1963
apoloniapina.myrealtyonegroup.com
Apolonia Pina
619-254-1963
apoloniapina.myrealtyonegroup.com
Categories