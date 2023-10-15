Apolonia Pina Completes Specialized Training, Builds Expertise in the Luxury Real Estate Market the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing

The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s training gives real estate professionals the knowledge, skills, and resources to effectively serve affluent clients. Apolonia Pina with Realty One Summerlin in Las Vegas completed Luxury Home Marketing training offered by The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, the premier independent authority in training and designation for real estate agents working in the luxury residential market.